North Texas guard Tylor Perry is taking a short-term approach when it comes to his college basketball career.
The Mean Green will play their final home game on Saturday afternoon at the Super Pit before heading to the Conference USA tournament and then postseason.
Perry hasn’t given what comes after that any thought, despite being a senior who has another year of eligibility remaining.
“I don’t take my position and what I have here for granted,” Perry said following practice Monday. “I just want to dance this year with this program and these coaches. That’s my only goal. I don’t care about anything else. When the season is over, we will have those conversations.”
Perry is among a host of seniors across the country who will soon make decisions about their future.
The NCAA granted players an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when Perry was in the midst of a two-year stint at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. This is his second season at UNT.
The additional year of eligibility the NCAA granted players and the rise of the transfer portal has created more movement in college athletics than ever before.
Mardrez McBride, a key member of UNT’s backcourt last season, left the program and transferred to Georgia.
Perry was the Sixth Man of the Year in C-USA last season and leads the Mean Green with an average of 16.9 points per game this year. He would be a hot commodity on the transfer market, where he could command a hefty name, image and likeness deal.
Perry acknowledged before the season that he left money on the table by electing to return to UNT.
The Oklahoma native is a big reason UNT (23-6) has run out to a 14-4 record in C-USA play and is locked in as the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. UNT played in the NCAA tournament in the spring of 2021 and won a game in the NIT last year.
UNT is likely a lock to at least play in the NIT, if it doesn’t make the NCAA tournament. Capitalizing on that opportunity has Perry’s full attention.
“It’s my senior night,” Perry said of Saturday’s game. “It’s easy to get distracted with what is going on in the media and people saying I should do this or that. I don’t pay attention to it. I’m blessed to be in the position I am right now.”
UNT coach Grant McCasland has emphasized taking that approach with all of his players.
“We don’t talk about it,” McCasland said of the future. “I tell them, ‘Who knows what we’re all doing?’ All we can do is commit ourselves to this team.
“If you concern yourself more with what happens after the season than with what we can do right now, you are missing a huge opportunity.”
Perry has taken that message to heart.
“I have another year,” Perry said. “But right now, I’m focused on getting to the dance and getting everything I can out of this year.”
