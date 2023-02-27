Tylor Perry stay or go
Buy Now

North Texas guard Tylor Perry passes the ball to a teammate this season at the Super Pit. The senior has an additional season of eligibility remaining but has yet to decide if he will return to UNT. 

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

North Texas guard Tylor Perry is taking a short-term approach when it comes to his college basketball career.

Tylor Perry

Tylor Perry

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags