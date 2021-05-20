The North Texas softball team had two players selected to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s All-South Region team on Thursday.
Pitcher Hope Trautwein was named to the first team, while outfielder Tuesday DerMargosian was named to the second team.
Trautwein posted a 13-4 record with a 1.46 ERA in 129 2/3 innings as a senior this season when she garnered national attention for striking out all 21 batters she faced in a perfect game. The Pflugerville native’s milestone performance came in a 3-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Trautwein was previously named Conference USA’s Pitcher of the Year and rewrote the UNT record book over her four seasons with the Mean Green. She has the lowest career ERA in program history at 2.05.
The NCAA granted spring sports athletes an additional season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trautwein recently entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal and is considering where she will use her additional year of eligibility.
DerMargosian came to UNT as a graduate transfer from Texas and was named C-USA’s Newcomer of the Year. The former Justin Northwest standout hit .397 with four home runs in her first season at UNT.