Four-game homestands are something of a rarity in college basketball, especially in the middle of conference play.
North Texas headed into just such an opportunity with hopes of making a run to improve its position heading into the Conference USA tournament. UNT didn’t come close to capitalizing in a 57-44 loss to Louisiana Tech on Thursday night at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green struggled to get anything going on the offensive end and dropped their third straight game.
“For the most part we did enough defensively to win,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “Offensively, we missed some opportunities that looked easy from the sideline. That was the part where our execution is failing us in a sense. We can get a great look. When you don’t finish it, the other team gets a chance to extend their lead.”
UNT (9-16 overall) fell to 6-9 in Conference USA play. The Mean Green had a chance to move into a tie with the Lady Techsters (15-10, 8-7) in the league standings but couldn’t capitalize.
UNT’s struggles offensively were the reason. The Mean Green shot just 33.9% (19 of 51) from the field and missed all eight of their 3-point attempts.
Quincy Noble scored 14 points but went just 7-for-20 from the field. Aniyah Johnson posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
No other UNT player scored more than four points.
“Sometimes we panic and start taking shots we don’t need to take,” Mitchell said. “On the flip side, we get in our heads and lack confidence in the shots we are taking. We should have been more aggressive. Some of those shots at the rim should have been and-ones. We should have gotten the bucket and gotten to the line. Being tougher mentally and physically would have helped us today.”
UNT was in the game early in the second half after Noble hit a jumper to cut Louisiana Tech’s lead to 26-20.
The game got away from UNT in a hurry from that point on. Louisiana Tech ripped off a 17-0 run over the course of just more than five minutes.
Lotta Sant capped the run with a 3 that put the Lady Techsters up 43-20 late in the third quarter.
Louisiana Tech cruised the rest of the way and had three players finish in double figures. Keiunna Walker led the Lady Techsters with 15 points.
“Holding teams under 60 is great,” Mitchell said. “Offensively we are not connecting and finishing at the rate we need to in order to win.”
UNT won’t have long to work on those issues. The Mean Green will face UTEP on Saturday night and UTSA on Monday night.
“We have a quick turnaround and have to put his behind us,” Mitchell said. “We play Saturday and Monday and have work to do.”
Louisiana Tech 57, North Texas 44
LOUISIANA TECH (15-10, 8-7) – Roberson 1-8 4-8 6, Walker 6-16 3-8 15, Sant 3-6 1-2 10, Bates 1-6 2-2 5, Nativi 1-3 0-0 3, Wurm 5-6 1-3 11, Lee 2-6 2-2 6, Brannon 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Angoi 0-0 0-0 0, Bukvic 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-51 14-27 57.
NORTH TEXAS (9-16, 6-9) – Johnson 4-7 5-6 13, Noble 7-20 0-0 14, McGruder 1-4 0-0 2, Carter 2-4 0-1 4, Moore 2-9 0-0 4, Hardaway 0-2 0-0 0, Lampkin 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Cleary 0-1 0-0 0, Boles 0-2 0-0 0, Loudermill 0-0 0-0 0, Abercrombie 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 19-56 6-8 44.
|Louisiana Tech
|16
|10
|21
|10
|--
|57
|North Texas
|10
|8
|8
|18
|--
|44
Three-point goals – Louisiana Tech 5-12 (Walker 0-1, Sant 3-6, Bates 1-3, Nativi 1-1, Green 0-1) UNT 0-8 (Noble 0-3, Moore 0-3, Cleary 0-1, Abercrombie 0-1) Fouled out – none Rebounds – Louisiana Tech 43 (Roberson 11) UNT 31 (Johnson 11) Assists – Louisiana Tech 7 (Walker 3) UNT 7 (Carter 3) Total fouls – Louisiana Tech 12, UNT 22 A – 1,500.
