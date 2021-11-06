HATTIESBURG, Miss. — North Texas endured some growing pains defensively earlier this season as it adjusted to first-year coordinator Phil Bennett’s system.
Working their way through those tough times continued to pay off on Saturday in the Mean Green’s 38-14 win over Southern Miss at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
UNT’s defense allowed just one touchdown on the day and paved the way for the Mean Green to win their second straight game.
“We were coachable and disciplined in this game,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “We did what we needed to do.”
UNT needed its defense to come through after falling behind 14-0 early.
Southern Miss took an early 7-0 lead on a 17-yard pass from Jake Lange to Jason Brownlee. Jay Stanley intercepted an Austin Aune pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown that gave the Golden Eagles a 14-0 lead a short time later.
UNT’s defense took over from there and came up with two defensive touchdowns. Grayson Murphy returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown before Davis added a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
“Our defense took care of their alignment, assignment and techniques,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “They understand that everyone has a job to do. We are not having as many mental errors and busts the last couple of weeks and are playing well.”
The Mean Green are hoping to continue building on their performance against Southern Miss the rest of the season.
“We will remember this feeling going into practice,” Davis said. “We have a chip on our shoulders.”
Torrey chance to shine at home cut short
UNT running back DeAndre Torrey returned to his home state for the Mean Green’s game against Southern Miss and had a contingent of family and friends there to see him in matching black and green shirts.
That contingent didn’t have long to see the Gautier, Mississippi, native play.
Torrey carried the ball 11 times for 40 yards before being knocked out of the game with an ankle injury.
Torrey came into the day with 2,909 career rushing yards. The senior faced one of his former high school teammates in the game. Southern Miss offensive lineman Paul Gainer Jr. started for the Golden Eagles and is also a Gautier product.
Littrell and Fedora cross paths at game
UNT coach Seth Littrell spent some time with Larry Fedora before the Mean Green’s game against Southern Miss.
Southern Miss honored its 2011 Conference USA championship team before the game. Fedora was the Golden Eagles coach that season before going on to become the coach at North Carolina.
Littrell was Fedora’s offensive coordinator from 2014-15 before leaving to become the head coach at UNT.
Whitlock misses game, out for year
Cornerback Quinn Whitlock missed his second straight game and is out for the year due to an injury he suffered in a loss to Liberty.