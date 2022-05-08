North Texas was right where it wanted to be heading into the seventh inning of its regular season finale on Sunday.
The Mean Green had a one-run lead and a shot to clinch the Conference USA regular season title, depending on the outcome of a few other games across the league.
It was all downhill from there for UNT. The Mean Green fell 9-6 to Marshall at Lovelace Stadium and were left huddling around their cellphones hoping Southern Miss could hold on for a win over Louisiana Tech.
That didn’t work out for UNT either. The Lady Techsters walked off with an 8-7 win on a three-run triple with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.
Add it all up and it came to this — Louisiana Tech won the C-USA regular season title with an 18-6 record while UNT (32-14, 17-7) ended up with the No. 2 seed for the next week’s conference tournament.
UNT is hosting the event beginning Wednesday.
“It stings,” said Amarys Miller-Godsey, one of two seniors UNT honored after the game. “We wanted to clinch the title, but on the positive side we can take how we feel now and use it for the conference tournament. This will light a fire under us.”
UNT received a double bye and will be one of four teams remaining for the double-elimination portion of the eight-team event when it plays its first game in the tournament at noon on Thursday. The Mean Green will face the team that emerges from a trio that will play during Wednesday’s opening rounds — Western Kentucky, UAB and Charlotte.
UNT will enter that game unsure of what its pitching staff will look like after falling to Marshall (33-16, 15-9). Ashley Peters threw the first two innings on Sunday before UNT coach Rodney DeLong pulled her due to a knee trouble.
“We will see about the tournament,” DeLong said. “Hopefully, she is ready, but we didn’t want to risk it any further. We hope a couple of days off will help her feel better.”
Peters is 17-6 on the season and leads the team in ERA (2.56) and strikeouts (140) in addition to wins.
UNT will have to lean on Skylar Savage if Peters is unable to pitch. Peters and Savage (13-7) have combined to throw all but 16 2/3 of the Mean Green’s innings.
Savage has been reliable throughout her freshman campaign but struggled with the game on the line in the seventh and gave up five runs. Armani Brown led off with a bunt single to start the Thundering Herd’s rally that picked up steam when Aly Harrell reached on an error by UNT shortstop Cierra Simon.
Saige Pye drove home the tying run with a single to right. Mya Stevenson pushed across the go-ahead run with a double to center that gave Marshall a 6-5 lead.
Lauren Love tacked on a two-run double with the bases loaded before Katie Adams delivered the final blow in the rally, an RBI single to center that put Marshall up 9-5.
UNT scratched across a run in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t complete the rally or the sweep of Marshall after winning the first two games of the series.
“We will absolutely regroup,” DeLong said. “The physical and mental effort we gave this week are what it takes. If we play like that, we will have a shot in the tournament.”
UNT’s players are confident seeing their chance to win the C-USA regular season championship get away won’t affect them next week when the conference tournament title is on the line.
“We fought hard,” said Tayla Evans, the other senior UNT honored Sunday. “Some things didn’t go our way. That happens. I am confident going into this week.”