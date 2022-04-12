North Texas will head into a key Conference USA series against Louisiana Tech this weekend atop the league’s West Division standings.
UNT bounced back from a loss to UTSA in the opener of a series last week to win the final two games. The Mean Green (23-8) are 12-3 in C-USA play and have the best conference record in the league.
UNT will look to inch closer to winning the conference title when it hosts the Lady Techsters in a three-game series beginning with a 6 p.m. game on Thursday. The teams will play again at 6 p.m. on Friday before the series wraps up with a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.
The Mean Green have won all five of their C-USA series after closing out its series with UTSA with an 11-4 win.
“We closed out the series very well,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said after the series finale. “This group is tough mentally. They continue to find ways to get it done.”
The Mean Green faced Stephen F. Austin late Tuesday night.
Sophomore Lexi Cobb is hitting .397 to lead UNT offensively. Junior pitcher Ashely Peters is 12-4 with a 2.45 ERA.
Louisiana Tech (27-15, 7-5) has won six straight games.
Soccer UNT completes spring slate
UNT completed its spring schedule over the weekend, when the Mean Green fell to Oklahoma State 1-0.
UNT faced a challenging spring schedule that also included a game against SMU.
“It was a pretty productive spring,” UNT coach John Hedlund said. “We were able to evaluate everyone and see our nucleolus heading into the fall. Our defense was solid, and our transfers looked good.”
UNT added midfielder Avery Barron (TCU), defender Lily Parker (Kansas State) as well as midfielder Grace Dennis and defender Hannah Russell of Oklahoma State in the offseason.
UNT finished 8-5-4 last season.
Tennis UNT to face Louisiana Tech regular season finale
UNT will travel to Louisiana Tech on Saturday for its regular season finale.
The Mean Green (9-11) have lost their last three matches, including a 4-0 loss at Tulsa last week.
UNT will look to get back on track before traveling to Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro for the C-USA tournament beginning on April 21.
Track and field UNT to compete in Mt. SAC Relays
UNT will compete in the Mt. SAC Relays this week after a solid outing in the North Texas Classic over the weekend.
UNT won six events in its home meet.
Victor Neiva won the 5,000-meter run in 14:29.44, Natasha Corkerton-Purchas the pole vault with a mark of 12-5 1/2, Karlington Anunagba the 100-meter dash in 10.22, Davonye Jones the 200 in 20.46 and Jake Parchman the hammer throw with a mark of 185-9.
Jones, Anunagba, Samir Williams and Clayton Boyce combined to win the 400-meter replay in 40.03.
“We needed a day like that, because I think it gives them confidence for what we need to do in the next few weeks in preparation for the conference meet,” UNT coach Carl Sheffield said.