North Texas left little doubt about its status as one of the elite teams in college softball over the weekend.
The Mean Green rolled through four straight games at Buzz Classic in Atlanta to open the season, including an impressive 3-1 win over Georgia Tech.
That performance set up what could be one of UNT’s more intriguing games of the season on Saturday night when the Mean Green will take on Kentucky in the Tracy Beard Classic. UNT bumped up to No. 22 in this week’s D1Softball poll, setting up a Top 25 showdown with the Wildcats.
Kentucky is ranked No. 15 in the D1 poll.
UNT will face the Wildcats at Old Celina Park, where it will also take on South Dakota at 1:30 p.m. on Friday in its opening game in the event. The Mean Green will also face UTA, Sam Houston and McNeese over the course of the weekend.
“This is a big opportunity against Kentucky,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “I would rather play them here but to get them on a neutral site is something we’re excited about. It will definitely be a good test for us.”
UNT enters the tournament off a solid all-around performance at Georgia Tech.
Mikayla Smith hit three home runs and Ashley Peters threw two complete games without allowing an earned run.
“I had a rough season hitting last year off and on,” Smith said. “Last weekend was the payoff for the extra work I put in.”
Liberty transfer pitcher McKenzie Wagoner made her UNT debut and also fared well. She picked up the win in the Mean Green’s victory over Illinois-Chicago after throwing 4 2/3 shutout innings in relief of Skylar Savage.
“I knew I was in relief for Skylar that game,” Wagoner said. “I had to be ready, but I didn’t think I was going to be put in that early in the tournament. I am so thankful that it went well. It 100% gave me confidence going forward.”
UNT is hoping to carry that confidence into another weekend tournament and a high-profile showdown with Kentucky.
“Beating at ranked SEC school would be big,” DeLong said. “We have won some big games here. We could play our best and still lose to them or play our best and beat them. It will be a good challenge that will help show us where we are at this point in the season.”
UNT tennis team looks to snap skid
The UNT tennis team will look to snap a two-game skid when it hosts South Florida at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Waranch Tennis Complex.
UNT is off to a 7-3 start but fell to Maryland and Liberty over the weekend in Virginia.
