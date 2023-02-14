UNT-Kentucky advance

North Texas junior Mikayla Smith is met by her teammates at the plate after hitting a home run last weekend during a tournament at Georgia Tech. 

 UNT sports information

North Texas left little doubt about its status as one of the elite teams in college softball over the weekend.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0