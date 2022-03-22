The North Texas softball team will travel to Charlotte to face the 49ers in a three-game Conference USA series beginning Friday.
The Mean Green were scheduled to face Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday. That game was postponed Monday due to forecasts of inclement weather in Nacogdoches on Tuesday and Wednesday.
UNT (16-6) is 5-1 in C-USA play after winning two out of three in a series against Florida Atlantic last week. UAB is also 5-1 in league play and tied with the Mean Green atop C-USA’s West Division.
Charlotte (21-8) is 3-3 in C-USA play after winning two out of three games last week in a series at UTSA.
Ashley Peters is 9-3 with a 2.03 ERA and has been UNT’s top pitcher throughout the season.
Outfielder Lexi Cobb is hitting .429 with three home runs. First baseman Kailey Gamble hit a grand slam in UNT’s win over Florida Atlantic on Sunday afternoon that gave the Mean Green a series win over the Owls.
Tennis UNT aiming to snap slide at Tulane
UNT will look to snap a five-match losing streak on Saturday, when the Mean Green take on Tulane in New Orleans.
UNT (8-7) dropped its last match on Saturday against VCU at Waranch Tennis Complex.
VCU was ranked No. 57 nationally.
“I am super proud of this team and the resilience they showed today after a heart-breaking doubles point,” UNT coach Sujay Lama said after the match. “Each one of the ladies battled and put themselves in a position to win their singles match.
“As tough as it has been to lose these close matches in this stretch to ranked teams, we truly believe we are one match away from breaking through.”
Track and field UNT to open outdoor season at Texas Relays
UNT will participate in the Texas Relays that begin on Wednesday in Austin.
The Mean Green enter the meet coming off a solid performance at the TCU Invitational. Chris Samaniego broke the school record in the hammer throw with a toss of 192-8.
The previous school record stood since 2013.
Mason Garner finished second in the 1,500 meters with a time of 3:54.51.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.