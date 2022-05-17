North Texas will enter its game against Nebraska in the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA softball tournament on Friday on a roll.
The Mean Green won all three of their games in the Conference USA tournament to capture the championship and also won two games in their three-game series against Marshall to cap the regular season.
UNT will look to build on that run when it faces the Cornhuskers at 5 p.m.
“The way we are playing right now, I like our chances,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “We are not afraid of anyone.”
The Mean Green enter the NCAA regionals having posted three run-rule wins in their last five games. UNT beat Marshall 12-4 in six innings in the second game of the teams’ series.
UNT then beat Louisiana Tech 11-1 in five innings and Western Kentucky 9-0 in five innings in its last two C-USA tournament games.
Outfielder Molly Rainey was named the tournament MVP and was one of three UNT players who were named to the All-Tournament team.
Fellow outfielder Lexi Cobb and pitcher Ashely Peters were also selected. Peters was the winning pitcher in UNT’s win over WKU in the championship game.
UNT to send seven to NCAA West Preliminary meet
Karlington Anunagba and Samir Williams will lead a contingent of seven North Texas athletes who will compete in the NCAA West Preliminary meet next week.
The meet will take place from May 25-28 at John McDonnell Field on the campus of the University of Arkansas.
Anunagba tied Rudy Levarity’s 41-year-old school record in the 100-meter dash at the Conference USA Outdoor Championships over the weekend, when he posted a time of 10.18.
Anunagba finished second behind Alaba Akintola of Middle Tennessee.
The junior also teamed with Samir Williams, Tyler Walls and Davonye Jones to win the 400-meter relay in 39.56 seconds, the second-best time in program history.
UNT has three other athletes headed to the preliminary round to compete in the javelin.
Makayla Roy will compete in the women’s javelin, while Akeel Hanchard and Vitus Hansgaard will participate in the men’s javelin.
Tennis UNT adds Baylor transfer
UNT signed Baylor transfer Olivia Malm this week.
The native of Sweden will be a sophomore when she joins the Mean Green next season.
Malm finished 8-6 in her lone season at Baylor. She played in the Lady Bears’ 4-0 win over UNT in a match this spring. Malm lost the first set of a match to Sophia Hummel 7-5 but led 5-1 in the second set.
Malm and Hummel didn’t finish the match after Baylor picked up its third singles win to clinch the 4-0 win.