CONROE — Senior Hope Trautwein was dominant in the circle and freshman Kalei Christensen showed poise at the dish as North Texas run-ruled Lamar 9-1 in the nightcap of a doubleheader, after falling to No. 8 Oklahoma State 2-0 earlier in the day.
"We still have a ways to go as a team," UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. "Our pitchers threw it really well today and gave us a chance to win both games. We let some at-bats get away from us in both games really, had a couple opportunities against OSU but didn't capitalize. Overall it's about improving and we're going to continue to get better and I'm excited about what we've got here."
The nightcap victory was highlighted by another impressive performance in the circle from Trautwein. The Conference USA Preseason Pitcher of the Year began the season by striking out the side in all of her first 10 innings of work, and has totaled 33 strikeouts through 12.0 innings of work on the young season. She finished the game allowing only one hit and one unearned run while not walking anybody.
"Hope works her tail off," DeLong said. "She's really talented and the results show for her. I'm excited to see what she's doing and excited about the type of season she's going to have."
North Texas' offense came to life in the nightcap, accounting for season-high outputs in runs, hits and RBI. The Mean Green accounted for nine runs on 13 hits and were highlighted by the young bat of Christensen, who went 3-for-3 with her first career hit, double and home run while also driving in a pair.
"I was emotional after the game because it's been so long since I've wanted to be here at UNT," Christensen said. "To play after Dani Hoff and other alumni, it's just an amazing feeling."
Eight different players accounted for a hit during the win, including the first career hits from Christensen and Lexi Cobb. Fellow freshman Rayna Lewis also accounted for her first career triple in the affair.
North Texas will close out the tournament with a pair of games on Sunday. The Mean Green will rematch with Lamar at 11 a.m. before their second ranked matchup of the year and weekend as they face No. 7 Texas at 3:30 p.m.
Those matchups will come a day after a 2-0 loss to No. 8 Oklahoma State. UNT was able to muster only one hit against the Cowgirls as they fell to 4-5 all-time against ranked opponents during DeLong's tenure.
Graduate Tuesday DerMargosian legged out an infield single for UNT's only hit in the game while fellow graduate GiGi Wall got the start in the circle, going 4 1/3 innings, striking out three and allowing two runs on five hits. Freshman Janie Worthington worked 1 2/3 innings of perfect relief, recording five outs with four being strikeouts, she came in during a jam in the fifth and was able to escape while keeping the Mean Green within striking distance.