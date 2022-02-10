Ashley Peters had a good idea of what she was looking for when she decided to leave Purdue after two seasons.
Peters wanted to pitch again, and that was just for starters.
“I was looking for a gritty and competitive team to transfer to that gets after it and wins games,” Peters said.
The Illinois native found what she was looking for at North Texas, where she will tackle the unique challenge of helping the Mean Green replace a program legend. Hope Trautwein toppled one UNT record after another over the course of four years and established herself as one of the best players in the country last season.
Trautwein capitalized by transferring to Oklahoma for her bonus collegiate season granted to all players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Replacing a player who posted the first known all-strikeout perfect game in college softball history last season will be a team effort.
UNT coach Rodney DeLong pointed to Peters as the player who will lead the way when the Mean Green begin their season this weekend in a tournament at McNeese State. UNT will face Tulsa in its season opener at 1 p.m. on Friday.
“Ashley had a really good fall and spring,” DeLong said. “She is extremely competitive.”
How Peters fares will go a long way toward determining if UNT can continue its rise under DeLong. The Mean Green won the Conference USA regular season title last year and were co-champions in 2019, DeLong’s debut season at UNT.
Those championship seasons have the Mean Green hungry to take the next step.
“Top to bottom, this is the best team I have had,” DeLong said. “We’re young. With youth comes inconsistency, but at some point, this group will be really tough.
“I want to prepare them for bigger and better things the next three years, not just winning our conference. We want to go to the NCAA tournament and play in a super regional.”
UNT is expected to be in the mix for the Conference USA title again this year, despite losing Trautwein. The league’s coaches picked the Mean Green to finish second behind Charlotte in the league’s preseason poll.
Infielder Tayla Evans and pitcher Janie Worthington were both named to the preseason all-league team.
Evans is one of just two seniors on UNT’s roster and is among the players DeLong is counting on to set the tone.
“Our culture is really good,” Evans said. “We communicate well and are clicking. I’m confident going into the season. We have bonded as a team.”
DeLong expects UNT to be an improved team defensively. Evans will anchor the Mean Green’s infield and will also provide punch in UNT’s lineup after hitting .289 last season.
“Tayla has grown up a lot and made some adjustments at the plate,” DeLong said. “She is geared up to have a big season, if she stays healthy.”
UNT is hoping Peters can bolster a pitching staff it is depending on to complement its lineup. Worthington went 9-1 with a 1.99 ERA last season and is the only member of UNT’s staff returning.
DeLong has high expectations for UAB transfer Jaycee Cook, who handed UNT one of its two losses in conference play last year when the Mean Green finished 38-12 on the season and 18-2 in C-USA play. Freshman Skylar Savage has also caught his eye.
“We have a versatile circle with a lot of new faces,” DeLong said. “They are talented and can pitch.”
UNT is counting on it after losing Trautwein to Oklahoma.
DeLong’s rebuilding efforts began by convincing Peters to transfer to UNT even though the Illinois native had never been to Texas.
“It took me a while to get used to Texas coming from the Midwest, but I love it here now,” said Peters, who knows she’s stepping into a key role while helping to replace a program legend.
“There’s no pressure. I’m motivated to work hard. The girls have my back, just like they did for her.
“It’s a great group that all works hard. I’m excited to play for this team.”