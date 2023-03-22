Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: March 22, 2023 @ 11:15 pm
STILLWATER, Okla. — UNT softball dropped a narrow 2-0 loss to No. 2 Oklahoma State on Wednesday at Cowgirl Stadium.
North Texas (19-10) committed zero errors in the game for the ninth game this year. The Cowgirls (26-2) held the Mean Green scoreless for only the second time this season.
Kailey Gamble finished 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Cierra Simon was 1-for-2 with career stolen base No. 26, tying teammate Kalei Christensen for eighth in UNT history.
Starting pitcher Skylar Savage (L, 5-3) was credited with the decision and completed 3 1/3 innings with two strikeouts. She allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks.
Ashley Peters held the Cowgirls scoreless over 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.
Up next: The Mean Green travel to Western Kentucky for a Conference USA series beginning on Friday at 6 p.m.
