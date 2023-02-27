Molly Rainey developed a healthy disdain for the University of Texas and its athletics program early in life.
It went with the territory growing up in Ada, Oklahoma, in the shadow of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
The North Texas outfielder’s background will only add to the excitement this week, when the North Texas softball team faces the Longhorns in one of its biggest nonconference games of the season. UNT will travel to Austin for a 6 p.m. game Wednesday that will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network to open a nine-game road trip.
“This is absolutely something we look forward to,” Rainey said. “We love playing down there and giving them our best shot. We’re excited, especially since this is the beginning of a long road trip.”
UNT (10-4) heads into that trip off a weekend split in the North Texas Invitational, its home tournament. The Mean Green beat Northwestern State twice but lost both of their games to Wichita State.
UNT was nationally ranked early in the season by D1softball before dropping out after a couple of early loses.
The Mean Green will have a chance to get back on track when they take on the Longhorns, who are ranked No. 15 this week.
One of UNT’s losses came against nationally ranked Kentucky, which battled Texas (11-2-1) to a 4-4 tie earlier this season. The Longhorns’ two losses came against Northwestern and Virginia Tech. Both are nationally ranked.
“They’re extremely talented,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “It will be really tough and maybe even hostile. It’s good for us and an environment we want to play in. It’s the caliber of competition that we want to play.”
UNT heads into its game against Texas off a weekend that wasn’t what it hoped for, but DeLong and his players believe they will grow from the experience.
“Going 2-2 wasn’t great, but I like how we responded to falling behind,” DeLong said. “We’re still a team in progress and are not playing our best, which is fine by me. I would rather play well down the stretch.
“We’re learning a lot about ourselves. The schedule is good for us.”
There were plenty of highlights along the way, including Kailey Gamble hitting four home runs, including a walk-off two-run shot against Northwestern State to cap the weekend.
“I’m seeing the ball well,” Gamble said. “I go out there trying to bring runs in and am swinging hard no matter where the ball is.”
Gamble connecting against Northwestern State sent UNT into one of its highest profile games of the season with a load of momentum.
