Mean Green

RUSTON, La. — Kailey Gamble connected for a sixth-inning, three-run home run as the UNT softball team defeated Alabama-Birmingham 3-2 in a Conference USA Championship quarterfinal at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field on Thursday.

“[Kailey] Gamble’s home run was huge,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “Great players make big plays in tough games, and that was another example. Also, another tough win for this group. Ashley [Peters] and [McKenzie] Wagoner kept us in the game, and we played great defense.”

