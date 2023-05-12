RUSTON, La. — Kailey Gamble connected for a sixth-inning, three-run home run as the UNT softball team defeated Alabama-Birmingham 3-2 in a Conference USA Championship quarterfinal at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field on Thursday.
“[Kailey] Gamble’s home run was huge,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “Great players make big plays in tough games, and that was another example. Also, another tough win for this group. Ashley [Peters] and [McKenzie] Wagoner kept us in the game, and we played great defense.”
North Texas (34-21, 16-8) picked up its eighth win in the past nine games and second consecutive one-run victory. The Mean Green leveled its season series with UAB (29-24, 16-8) at two games apiece.
Winning pitcher Peters (14-8) struck out two over 5 2/3 innings. She allowed two runs on six hits and two walks.
Wagoner entered the game with two runners on base in the sixth inning and escaped with a ground out. She closed the game with a foul pop out with two runners on base.
Lexi Cobb and Cierra Simon set the table for Gamble in the sixth with back-to-back singles. Cobb also stole her 21st base of the season to match Simon for the second-most in UNT history.
UP NEXT
The Mean Green were set to play No. 1 Charlotte in the semifinal of the conference tournament on Friday at noon CT on ESPN+ at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field. UNT trails the all-time series 6-8 with a 1-1 mark in postseason play, including a 6-3 loss in last season’s C-USA quarterfinals.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.