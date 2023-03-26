Mean Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The North Texas softball team fell 9-2 to Western Kentucky on Sunday at the WKU Softball Complex.

UNT (19-13, 5-4) dropped its fourth consecutive game for its longest losing spell of the season. WKU (20-9, 5-1) used a pair of four-run innings in the first and fourth to claim the conference series win.

