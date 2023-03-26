BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The North Texas softball team fell 9-2 to Western Kentucky on Sunday at the WKU Softball Complex.
UNT (19-13, 5-4) dropped its fourth consecutive game for its longest losing spell of the season. WKU (20-9, 5-1) used a pair of four-run innings in the first and fourth to claim the conference series win.
McKenzie Wagoner (L, 7-3) was credited with the loss after one inning pitched with two strikeouts. She allowed four earned runs on five hits and no walks.
Mackenzie Childers finished the game with two innings of relief with five strikeouts. She retired the side in order in the fifth and sixth innings.
Lexi Cobb led off the fourth inning with an infield single for the first UNT runner of the day. Cierra Simon followed with a bunt single with both runners advancing into scoring position on an errant throw.
Kailey Gamble drove in Cobb with a single to right field for her 31st RBI of the season. Saleen Donohoe followed with a sacrifice fly to bring in Simon and tallied the second run of the inning.
Cobb, Simon, Gamble and Molly Rainey all finished the day 1-for-3.
Up next: The Mean Green will travel to UT Arlington for their second meeting of the season at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.