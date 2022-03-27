CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Texas softball team fell Sunday to Charlotte 6-1 to conclude their series.
Despite the loss, the Mean Green head back to Denton with their third consecutive series win in league play. UNT won 1-0 on Friday and 9-6 Saturday.
"This was a huge series win for us," coach Rodney DeLong said. "We continue to be tested and keep finding ways to win. It says a lot about this group. Every week brings its challenges and we will continue to prepare and get better. "
Charlotte (22-10) jumped out to another early lead on a string of hits with two outs. Lindsey Walljasper started the scoring with a double to left center to make it 1-0.
Infielder Cori Henderson followed suit with a single up the middle to extend the lead to 2-0.
Charlotte plated two more on a home run to center field to make it 4-0 before the Mean Green recorded the final out of the first inning.
The 49ers added to their lead in the second inning when Stacy Payton doubled to right center to bring home another run and make it 5-0.
Henderson added an additional run on a fly out for the second out of the inning to make it 6-0.
The Mean Green (18-7) couldn't get much going on offense. The first hit for UNT came in the top of the fifth on a solo shot to left center by Kailey Gamble to make it 6-1.
Skylar Savage (6-3) was charged the loss and pitched 1 1/3 innings. Ashley Peters relieved her in the second inning and pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings.
Gamble led UNT at the plate, going 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI.
Lindsey Walljasper (10-4) recorded the win in a complete game. She finished with six strikeouts and surrendered four hits.
Stacy Payton led the 49ers on offense once again finishing 3-for-3 at bat with one run, one RBI, and two doubles.
UNT will host UTEP at Lovelace Stadium on Friday for its second home series of the season. First pitch will be at 6 p.m.