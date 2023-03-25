BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The North Texas softball team lost 7-1 and 6-3 in a pair of Conference USA matchups with Western Kentucky on Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex.
The Mean Green (19-12, 5-3) stranded 14 runners and accumulated three errors on the day. Across the doubleheader, the Hilltoppers (19-9, 4-1) tallied 10 total runs in the sixth inning with six in Game 1 and four in Game 2.
Game 1 starter McKenzie Wagoner (L, 7-2) allowed zero earned runs over four innings on five hits and two walks with one strikeout. In Game 2, Ashley Peters (L, 6-5) finished with five innings of work with a season-high eight strikeouts. She allowed six earned runs on eight hits and no walks.
Kailey Gamble hit her 12th home run of the season in Game 2 with a solo blast to open the scoring for UNT. She finished the day 2-for-5 with the home run and two walks.
Gamble is now the fastest player in UNT history to reach the 12-home-run mark. She accomplished the feat in 31 games, besting her own record of 34 games set on April 15, 2022.
Mikayla Smith and Cierra Simon launched back-to-back home runs to lead off the third inning of Game 2. Smith set a new single-season career high of five home runs on Saturday after she hit a ball off the top of the WKU scoreboard in right field. Simon was 2-for-6 with two runs scored and a stolen base in the doubleheader.
Lexi Cobb set a new single-game career high with three stolen bases in game one. She moved into sole possession of seventh place on the UNT career stolen base list, with 28 while Simon is in eighth with 27.
North Texas wraps up its road trip against WKU at 1 p.m. Sunday.
