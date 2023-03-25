Mean Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The North Texas softball team lost 7-1 and 6-3 in a pair of Conference USA matchups with Western Kentucky on Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex.

The Mean Green (19-12, 5-3) stranded 14 runners and accumulated three errors on the day. Across the doubleheader, the Hilltoppers (19-9, 4-1) tallied 10 total runs in the sixth inning with six in Game 1 and four in Game 2.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags