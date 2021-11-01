BOCA RATON, Fla. — Sixteen-time conference champion North Texas had its season come to an abrupt end Monday afternoon with an own-goal in double overtime.
UNT lost its first-round Conference USA tournament match against UTSA 1-0 in the 107th minute, when a Mean Green defender attempted to clear a Roadrunner cross but the ball took an errant deflection off her foot and went into the back of UNT’s goal before keeper Sarah Fuller even had time to react.
The own-goal came just three minutes shy of the match being sent to a penalty kick shootout.
Coach John Hedlund called it “unfortunate.”
“I really liked our chances if we went to PKs,” he said. “It’s something we have been working on all year. I want to thank my two seniors Brooke Lampe and Elle Marie DeFrain on coming back for a fifth year, I know their goal was to win their fourth ring this fall, but like I told them, having four championship rings isn’t too bad.”
UNT ends the year with an 8-5-4 overall record.
Lampe and DeFrain will graduate with each breaking the previous program record for games and minutes played. The two combined to win 59 matches during their five seasons with the Mean Green and won the 2018 C-USA regular-season title, and C-USA tournament titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“Adversity hit us pretty hard this season,” Hedlund said, “but we all handled it the best we could, and even though this group fell short on winning the program’s ninth C-USA title, they still kept our winning streak alive of 27 consecutive winning seasons and maintaining our amazing unbeaten streak at home against conference opponents since 2008 without a loss.”