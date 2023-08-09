UNT-ACU soccer
Buy Now

North Texas defender Lakin Appell celebrates after the Mean Green scored in their 5-1 win over Abilene Christian on Wednesday night.

 UNT sports information

Subscribe today

The Denton Record-Chronicle is offering North Texas fans a chance to read all of our content for $1 per month for the entire football season. Sign up here: dentonrc.com/subscribe-now/sports-offer/

North Texas knew its match against Abilene Christian on Wednesday night didn’t count — at least not when it came to its record.

UNT’s lone exhibition match before its season opener was important for other reasons. UNT has 14 new players and is headed into its first season in the American Athletic Conference.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags