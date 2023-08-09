Abundant sunshine. Hot. High near 105F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 11:51 am
North Texas defender Lakin Appell celebrates after the Mean Green scored in their 5-1 win over Abilene Christian on Wednesday night.
UNT Athletics reporter
The Denton Record-Chronicle is offering North Texas fans a chance to read all of our content for $1 per month for the entire football season. Sign up here: dentonrc.com/subscribe-now/sports-offer/
North Texas knew its match against Abilene Christian on Wednesday night didn’t count — at least not when it came to its record.
UNT’s lone exhibition match before its season opener was important for other reasons. UNT has 14 new players and is headed into its first season in the American Athletic Conference.
Building chemistry with revamped roster is vital for the Mean Green, who took a big step toward that goal in 5-1 blowout at the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
Oklahoma transfer Bailey Wesco scored a pair of goals in her UNT debut, and the Mean Green outshot the Wildcats 20-6 in a game that was delayed for nearly an hour by lightning.
“This was key for us to build chemistry,” forward Summer Brown said. “Since there are so many new people, we needed to connect. Playing this game built our chemistry going into the season.”
UNT will officially open its campaign on Aug. 17 at UNLV. The Mean Green appeared prepared for that match after handling ACU.
UNT began its onslaught in the 15th minute when Kat Burnell hit a drive to the top corner of the net from about 20 yards out.
The Mean Green added a goal on a penalty kick from Alexis Miller. Brown finished out the scoring in the first half when she worked her way to the middle of the field and tallied another goal.
The teams were forced from the field at 8:25 p.m. when a storm blew through Denton.
UNT didn’t need long after the lightning delay to add to its lead. Wesco gathered in a loose ball in the box, turned and scored to extend the Mean Green’s lead to 4-0.
ACU got on the board a short time later when Lox Neves scored off a cross from Taylor Denn.
UNT answered with Wesco’s second goal of the game on a penalty kick she sent into the bottom corner.
“We still have work to do,” Wesco said. “This is a good foundation. It always feels good to put five goals on a team. After the first half, we got a feel for it.”
The hope is that feeling will continue to grow when UNT opens its season in a few days.
“I feel good about the way we played,” Brown said.” We connected well. We can connect better, but we did a good job for our first game.
“I feel more confident going to UNLV.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Your weekly guide to surviving college and thriving in Denton.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.