North Texas will have a chance to upset a Big 12 Conference power at home this fall.
Two of them, actually.
UNT released its women's soccer schedule this week that includes home dates with both Oklahoma and Texas Tech. Those games highlighted the Mean Green's slate for their last season in Conference USA.
UNT is moving to the American Athletic Conference in the summer of 2023.
The Mean Green will open their season with a home game against Abilene Christian on Aug. 18. UNT will prepare for its season opener in exhibition games against UC Riverside and Point Loma on Aug. 11 and Aug. 13 in California.
"It's a well-balanced schedule with a lot of home games, including two Big 12 programs in Oklahoma and Texas Tech," UNT coach John Hedlund said. "The nonconference schedule should get us ready for C-USA."
UNT will face the Sooners on Sept. 1 before hosting Texas Tech on Sept. 11.
The Mean Green will open C-USA play with a home game against Charlotte on Sept. 15.
The Mean Green finished 8-5-4 last season after falling to UTSA in a 1-0 stunner in the opening round of the C-USA tournament. The game went to double overtime before UNT gave up the game-winning goal when a defender attempted to clear a ball from in front of the Mean Green's goal only to knock it into the back of the net.
UNT will look to rebound in its final season in C-USA, a league it has dominated since joining ahead of the 2013 campaign. The Mean Green have won a league record eight conference titles in C-USA while posting a 41-0-4 record in home conference matches.
UNT has won 16 championships in 27 seasons under Hedlund and has never had a losing campaign.
The Mean Green will look to extend that streak this fall when they complete a decade in C-USA and look to build momentum for a new era in program history in the American.
