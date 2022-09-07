The North Texas soccer team missed out on a couple of chances at home over the last week to post a head-turning win.
The Mean Green let an opportunity to knock off Oklahoma slip away and battled Texas State to a tie.
UNT will get another chance on Thursday, this time against longtime rival SMU. The teams will face off in Dallas at 7 p.m.
SMU (3-0-2) comes into the match ranked first in the United Soccer Coaches' rankings for its South Region and No. 16 nationally. UNT (4-1-1) is ranked sixth in the region.
"It was a very good match when we played them in the spring," UNT coach John Hedlund said. "We lost 1-0 but outshot them considerably. The fall is different. We love the opportunity."
UNT is in the midst of one of its best starts to a season offensively in recent memory. The Mean Green have already scored 21 goals.
Madi Drenowatz and Olivia Klein have scored five goals each, while Kat Burnell has four.
"Offensively we're playing well right now," Hedlund said. "We're scoring regardless of who we are playing. We need our defense to step forward and match our offense. I'm seeing signs that we are doing that."
Burnell is just a freshman and will face SMU for the first time.
"There is a lot of pressure," Burnell said. "This is a big rivalry game with them being 30 minutes away. We want to show what we have."
SMU has already beaten Rice, one of UNT's longtime rivals in Conference USA, and also tied Oklahoma 1-1. The Mean Green fell 3-2 to Oklahoma and tied Texas State 2-2.
Midfielder Courtney Sebazco has two goals and two assists on the season for SMU. She is the sister of former UNT team captain Cat Sebazco.
"SMU is very talented," Hedlund said. "Sebazco is a player we will keep our eye on. She has been outstanding for them."
This will be the teams' last nonconference matchup before UNT joins the American Athletic Conference next summer. SMU is already a member of the American.
"This has always been a good matchup and a nice rivalry," Hedlund said. "We are going to be in the same conference with them next year, which is pretty exciting."
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
