Avery Barron has been looking forward to this week for quite a while.
The North Texas senior midfielder isn’t alone in that regard.
UNT officially made the move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference over the summer and has been waiting to take on its new rivals ever since.
The Mean Green’s soccer team will get its chance on Thursday, and it’s a doozy.
UNT will take on national power Memphis at 7 p.m. in Tennessee.
“I’m excited about how we’re playing and to see how we compare with the rest of the teams in the league,” Barron said. “It will be a test.”
Memphis is ranked No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll and is off to a 5-1 start with its lone loss coming against No. 7 Alabama.
UNT has been just as impressive early while running out to a 6-1 record with its lone loss coming at Texas Tech.
“We have come together as coaches, figured out our lineup, style of play and what works for us,” UNT coach John Hedlund said. “I really like this team and where we are.”
UNT is off to its best start since it opened the 2015 season 8-1 on its way to the Conference USA regular-season and tournament titles, not to mention an appearance in the NCAA tournament.
Summer Brown has scored six goals to lead five players who have tallied multiple goals for UNT.
Colorado State transfer Maddie Ogden has answered one of UNT’s big questions heading into the season by anchoring the Mean Green’s defense in goal. She has only allowed seven goals all year, six of which came in the Mean Green’s 6-1 loss to Tech.
UNT was picked to finish third in the American’s West Division behind Memphis and SMU and has more than lived up to expectations so far.
“Memphis is the favorite, no doubt about it, but we can beat anyone in this conference,” Hedlund said. “We have a lot of momentum.”
Memphis has given up just four goals on the season and is led by senior Saorla Miller, one of several Canadians playing key roles for the Tigers. Miller has five goals.
“I don’t know if it’s better or worse to play the best team right away,” Barron said. “We’re scoring a bunch of goals. We have some things we need to tweak, but the only way to test it is to go out there and see how it goes.”
All of UNT’s programs will face the challenge of seeing how they stack up in the American in the coming weeks and months.
The Mean Green soccer team likes its chances of making their debut in the American a memorable one.
“It will be a challenge to play them on their home field, but we are capable of going in there and getting a result,” Hedlund said. “We have the talent.”
