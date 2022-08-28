Mean Green

NACOGDOCHES — The North Texas women’s soccer team scored three goals before the 22nd minute Sunday at Stephen F. Austin and held the clean sheet to claim a 4-0 victory when it was all said and done.

Fifth-year senior Olivia Klein scored two of UNT’s four goals Sunday to give her a team-leading five on the year. She scored the third goal of the match as well as the fourth.

