NACOGDOCHES — The North Texas women’s soccer team scored three goals before the 22nd minute Sunday at Stephen F. Austin and held the clean sheet to claim a 4-0 victory when it was all said and done.
Fifth-year senior Olivia Klein scored two of UNT’s four goals Sunday to give her a team-leading five on the year. She scored the third goal of the match as well as the fourth.
“We came out firing and finished our chances,” Klein said. “I’m really excited with how we’re playing right now.”
UNT (4-0-0) scored its first goal in the second minute on its first shot attempt. Junior Taylor Tufts fired the shot from the top of the box to put North Texas up early. Devyn Flannery scored the second goal of the match a few minutes after Tufts’ goal. Flannery one-timed a cross into the box from Rachel Roebuck to put the Mean Green up 2-0.
Klein then scored the third goal in the 21st minute when a Tufts shot was cleaned up and finished.
Her second goal, which came late in the second half, was the most impressive.
Senior Victoria Altieri crossed in a pass into the 6-yard box where Klein soared above the defender, took the contact from the SFA keeper and used her head to score the goal.
“I’m proud of my team today,” UNT coach John Hedlund said. “We asked for a faster start and Taylor put us on the board early and we never looked back. Olivia and Devyn had some great goals as well, and our defense overall was outstanding throughout the match to get the shutout against a very good SFA team. It was a total team effort and now we will start preparing for OU at our place Thursday night.”
Sunday’s shutout over the Ladyjacks (1-2-1) was the Mean Green’s second shutout of the year, coming in their first road test of 2022.
North Texas returns home for a showdown with Oklahoma on Thursday starting at 7 p.m. It will be streamed on ESPN+.