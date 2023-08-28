Jenna Sheely and the North Texas soccer team entered the season with a host of milestones in mind.
One of the first was making sure its game at Texas Tech on Thursday was as big of an opportunity as it looked like it could be at the beginning of the season.
The senior midfielder played a key role in making that 7 p.m. showdown a battle of unbeatens by scoring the opening goal in UNT’s 3-1 win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Sunday night.
The Mean Green improved to 4-0 with their win over Commerce. Texas Tech is 3-0-1 and has won three straight matches since a tie with New Mexico.
“Our goal was to go into this match against Texas Tech with a 4-0 record,” Sheely said. “We’ve accomplished that. We played at Texas Tech when I played at Oklahoma. I loved the atmosphere. They always have a big crowd. We will feed off that energy.”
UNT lost a tight 3-2 match against Texas Tech last season and have played the Red Raiders on a consistent basis over the years.
This year’s game offers the Mean Green an opportunity to continue building toward their opening conference game that is rapidly approaching. UNT will face Memphis in its first game in American Athletic Conference play on Sept. 14.
UNT is taking a step up in competition following a decade in Conference USA this year and has certainly looked prepared early. The Mean Green are ranked No. 2 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Association South Region rankings and have won two matches since the last edition of the poll came out.
UNT has wins on the road at UNLV and Texas State. The Mean Green will be looking for an even bigger victory when they take on the Red Raiders.
UNT certainly has momentum heading into that match.
“I like the way we’re playing,” forward Kat Burnell said. “We just have to clean up some things. A lot of us have scored and our midfield is scoring. I’m pretty confident going to Texas Tech. We’ll bring them a good game. I’m looking forward to it.”
UNT heads into that game off a win over a Commerce that was tougher than expected. The Mean Green took an early 2-0 lead on goals by Sheely and Avery Barron. Hannah Bell answered for the Lions, who got off 13 shots against the Mean Green.
UNT didn’t ice the game until Burnell scored in the closing minutes.
“Closing this game out is huge going into Texas Tech,” Sheely said. “It was a good test for our defense. We learned from this game and can carry that into Tech.”
UNT set for volleyball home opener
The UNT volleyball team will open its home slate on Tuesday night with a game against Texas Southern.
The Mean Green played in the Buffs Invitational over the weekend, where they went 2-1.
UNT beat Campbell and swept UNLV before falling to Colorado.
Treyaunna Rush and Aryn Johnson were named to the Buffs Invitational All-Tournament team after combining for 73 kills in the event.
“This was a great weekend filled with competitive teams,” UNT coach Kristee Porter said following the tournament. “It was nice to see our team compete for the first time this season. We had some definite highs and were also able to see areas for improvement.
“Overall, I was really proud of how we competed in the first tournament of the season and I’m excited to keep building.”
