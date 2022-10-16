The North Texas women's soccer team beat UTSA at home Sunday afternoon 3-1, sealing the program’s 28th consecutive winning season.
They’ve never had a losing season.
Sunday’s win gives UNT (9-5-2, 5-2-1 Conference USA) 16 points in the league standings keeping the Mean Green in third place with two regular season matches to go. At the time of the end of Sunday’s match, they were just two points behind first place.
“The players we bring in and the staff that’s around me are what make it all work,” coach John Hedlund said.
UNT's Allie Byrd started the scoring Sunday in the fifth minute off a corner kick from Madi Starrett. Byrd then out jumped the UTSA (7-5-4, 2-3-3) defense and used her head to direct the ball into the bottom corner.
After a tough challenge, the team lost its defensive captain Rachel Roebuck in the 12th minute. But freshman Mia Merritt stepped up in a big way filling in on defense.
In the 36th minute, Kat Burnell got on the scoresheet for UNT from a Peyton Renfro through ball, leaving her one-on-one with the keeper, neatly slotting it in the goal.
Olivia Klein ended UNT's scoring with a goal in the 61st minute, assisted by Avery Barron and Devyn Flannery.
“We just take care of business when we have to. Sometimes we face adversity, but we have to work together as a team,” senior captain Klein said.
UNT goes on the road Sunday to take on UTEP at noon.