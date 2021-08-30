The North Texas soccer team will head into one of its biggest matches of the season this week undefeated, not to mention tan.
UNT closed out the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff in Hawaii with a 4-1 win over Idaho State on Sunday before a long flight home.
The Mean Green will have a few days to recover from jet lag before hosting Baylor at the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium on Thursday.
UNT is 3-0-1 on the season, a mark that doesn’t include a 1-1 tie with Texas A&M in a preseason exhibition match. The Mean Green received votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches Association Poll but did not crack the Top 25.
UNT given up just one goal all year and appears to have found a new offensive spark plug in Texas Tech transfer Madi Drenowatz. The Mean Green fell behind 1-0 in its game against Idaho before the junior from Southlake Carroll helped lead UNT’s comeback.
Drenowatz scored two goals late in the first half to spark UNT, which pulled away for a 4-1 win. She leads UNT with four goals on the season and was just one of several Mean Green players who excelled in the tournament.
Senior forward Olivia Klein, senior defender Brooke Lampe and sophomore defender Hadley Williams were all named to the all-tournament team.
UNT will look to build on the momentum it established in Hawaii when it returns home for its second game in Denton this season. The Mean Green hammered Southern 7-0 in their season opener and their only other home game thus far.
UNT is 17-1-0 at home since moving into its new venue in 2019 and will look to add what would be another landmark win by knocking off the Bears.
Baylor is 2-2 on the season and lost 2-0 to Texas A&M in College Station. The Bears beat SMU 2-1 in their last game.
Volleyball UNT heads to UTA on winning streak
UNT will head to the UTA Classic this week riding a two-match winning streak.
The Mean Green will face Sam Houston on Friday before taking on Tulsa and UTA on Saturday.
UNT took McNeese State to a fifth set in its season opener before falling 15-12 in the decisive game. The Mean Green quickly recovered from there to beat South Dakota State and Grambling State behind senior outside hitter Rhett Robinson.
The former Krum standout finished with 52 kills in UNT’s three matches over the weekend. Robinson reached a personal milestone in the process when she landed her 1,000th kill.
Only 10 players in program history have reached the 1,000-kill mark.
“Rhett has been a big part of what we have accomplished,” UNT coach Andrew Palileo said in the days leading up to the season. “She has matured each year and is one of those players now who raises the level of her teammates’ play.”