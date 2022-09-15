UNT-Charlotte soccer

North Texas junior Taylor Tufts, center, celebrates with Avery Barron after the Mean Green scored in a 4-0 win over Charlotte on Thursday at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.

 UNT sports information

The hope when North Texas soccer coach John Hedlund laid out a tough nonconference schedule was that the dividends would quickly show up in Conference USA play.

The early returns certainly were promising Thursday night in a 4-0 win over Charlotte.

