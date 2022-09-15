The hope when North Texas soccer coach John Hedlund laid out a tough nonconference schedule was that the dividends would quickly show up in Conference USA play.
The early returns certainly were promising Thursday night in a 4-0 win over Charlotte.
Taylor Tufts scored two goals and assisted on another to help the Mean Green win their conference opener at the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
"We wanted to start out the right way, especially at home," Hedlund said. "A 4-0 win is a good win for us, especially defensively. We wanted to set the tone defensively and send a lot of players at them offensively. It was a complete effort."
UNT (5-3-1) came into its conference opener winless in its last four matches and had lost two home games in that stretch. The Mean Green have rarely gone through a run like that under Hedlund.
One of the big reasons for those struggles was the level of competition UNT faced. The Mean Green lost to nationally ranked SMU on the road in addition to dropping home games to Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
UNT fell to the Red Raiders 3-2 on Sunday but dominated much of the second half. That performance had the Mean Green feeling like they were headed in the right direction.
"Playing Tech boosted our confidence after outshooting them 10-1 in the second half," forward Olivia Klein said.
UNT continued getting off shots in its game against Charlotte (1-5-2) and connected early and often. Grace Dennis got the Mean Green on the board in the seventh minute when she deflected a Tufts free kick into the net.
Tufts scored in the 27th minute and then came back with another goal in the 53rd minute early in the second half. The junior has spent most of the season setting up UNT's forwards before picking up her second and third goals of the season against Charlotte.
Tufts has a team-high seven assists on the year.
"I came into this game with the mentality of moving more offensively, making more diagonal runs and being more active around the box," Tufts said. "I was getting more chances and capitalizing on my opportunities."
UNT's all-around performance was encouraging for Hedlund and his players after they went through a grinder of a nonconference schedule.
The Mean Green will look to build on their win over Charlotte when they host Florida Atlantic on Sunday.
"The strong schedule we have played against Big 12 teams, Power Fives and a nationally ranked SMU team helps in games like this," Hedlund said. "We just have to keep it going."
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
