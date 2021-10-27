North Texas hoped its regular season finale against Rice on Thursday would be for the Conference USA regular season title.
UNT is out of the running but will still have a lot on the line when the teams meet at 7 p.m. at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
The Mean Green have already clinched a spot in next week's conference tournament and can secure a first-round bye with a win over Rice, its longtime rival. UNT will honor seniors Hanna Banks, Connor Barker, Olivia Klein and Steph Starr before the game.
The game will also be the last home appearance for fifth-year seniors Brooke Lampe and Elle Marie DeFrain. UNT held their senior nights last season.
"We're looking forward to it," Lampe said. "We have a ton of fans coming to support us and our team. To play at home and have that be our last game in a rivalry is huge for us. I am excited about it and wouldn’t have it any other way."
UNT (8-4-3) enters the night with a 3-3-1 mark in C-USA play. Rice (10-5-1) is 4-3 in league play and is sitting in second place in the league's West Division standings with 12 points. The Owls trail Southern Miss, which has 14 points heading into the final day of the regular season.
Rice needs to beat UNT to have a chance to claim the C-USA title.
"There is a lot at stake," UNT coach John Hedlund said. "If we can take care of business tomorrow, I like our chances in the tournament."
UNT is riding a streak of 64 straight conference home matches without a loss, a run that dates to Oct. 31, 2008. The Mean Green also have gone eight straight matches without losing to Rice. The Owls last beat UNT in 2014.
The Mean Green will be shorthanded on Thursday and for the rest of the season. Forward Allie Byrd tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her knee over the weekend and is out for the year. Byrd has six goals on the season.
"We have been dealing with injuries and COVID all year," Hedlund said. "It’s another thing we have to fight through. We are up to the challenge."
UNT will face that challenge in what is always its biggest game of the regular season.
"This is a rivalry game," Hedlund said. "These are usually the two teams that battle for championships in this conference and go on to the NCAA tournament. It will be a crazy night with all this wind."
