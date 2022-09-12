UNT notebook 9-13

North Texas defender Rachel Roebuck sends the ball upfield during the Mean Green’s loss to Texas Tech on Sunday.

 UNT sports information

North Texas soccer coach John Hedlund laid out a brutal nonconference schedule this year.

The Mean Green will soon find out if that strategy pays off when they open Conference USA play Thursday at home against Charlotte.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870.

Tags

Recommended for you