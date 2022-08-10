The North Texas women's soccer team was in the national spotlight at this time last year as it prepared to open the season.
Sarah Fuller was set to make her debut with the Mean Green just months after making national headlines by kicking for the Vanderbilt football team.
The dynamic changed in a hurry in the offseason. Fuller elected to forego her final season of eligibility after playing with Minnesota Aurora FC in the USL W League, a pre-professional women’s soccer league that kicked off last spring.
The Mean Green are still the power they've always been heading into a pair of exhibitions in California this week. They'll just be a little farther off the radar without Fuller.
"It’s never easy to keep a player for a fifth year," UNT coach John Hedlund said. "With everyone reaching out to her and her new home being with the Minnesota team, I knew it was going to be tough to keep her another year.
"She has so many options. She will be with that team in some capacity, in management or something else. It was great to have her for a year. We wish her the best."
UNT will play its first exhibition game at UC Riverside on Thursday before taking on Point Loma on Saturday.
Those games will give UNT a chance to see where it stands as it looks to build on a season that fizzled after starting with high expectations. The Mean Green finished 8-5-4 and suffered a devastating 1-0 loss in overtime to UTSA in the Conference USA tournament.
UNT defender Hadley Williams knocked the ball past Fuller and into UNT's net for the game-winning goal while trying to clear the ball from in front of the Mean Green's net.
Williams has since transferred to Kentucky.
UNT has won 16 conference titles in 27 years under Hedlund and will look to add to that total this year. The Mean Green will open the season at home against Abilene Christian on Aug. 18.
UNT heads into its two exhibition games this week feeling good about its chances to reach that goal.
"The chemistry on our team this year, the positive attitude and the friendships we have built in a short amount of time going into the games will help us," senior forward Olivia Klein said. "We have a lot of depth. We are going to kill it."
Hedlund and his players believe their trip to California will be an important step toward reaching that goal.
The Mean Green have several new players they will depend on this year, including forwards Kat Burnell and Summer Brown as well as midfielder Katherine Williams. That trio of freshmen will play key roles.
Dani Jacobson, a freshman from Colorado, is competing with Oklahoma State transfer Amber Lockwood for playing time in goal. Hedlund plans on using both of his top goalkeepers.
UNT is hoping those players stepping into key roles will feel more comfortable after this week's exhibition matches.
"It’s good for the team to get out there on the road and play a couple of games," Hedlund said. "We have so many new faces. They can bond and get to know each other. Doing that on the road is the best way to go about it."
UNT has several of its key players back from last season to help with the process. Taylor Tufts led the Mean Green with 10 assists and is one of four players who scored at least four goals last season who return.
Tufts finished with five goals. Madi Drenowatz led UNT with eight goals, while Allie Byrd added six and Klein four.
The Mean Green are confident those players will have the program rolling as it enters a new era following Fuller's offseason departure.
"We look good," Hedlund said. "We have stayed away from major injuries, and the pieces are starting to come together for us. It’s a great nucleus of veterans, transfers and incoming freshmen.
"We look really deep. We have to continue to work on chemistry, knowing the system and staying healthy. That is the key for any team."