UNT soccer exhibition preview

North Texas forward Taylor Tufts and the Mean Green will play two exhibition games in California this week.

 UNT sports information

The North Texas women's soccer team was in the national spotlight at this time last year as it prepared to open the season.

Sarah Fuller was set to make her debut with the Mean Green just months after making national headlines by kicking for the Vanderbilt football team.

