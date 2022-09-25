BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — North Texas midfielder Avery Barron scored in the 81st minute on Sunday at Western Kentucky to lift her team to a 1-0 road win.
UNT (7-4-1, 3-1-0 Conference USA) ends its two-match conference road trip with a pair of shutout victories. The Mean Green beat Middle Tennessee on the road Thursday, 3-0.
The Mean Green’s win at WKU (4-5-2, 1-2-0) is the Lady Toppers' first home loss of the year.
“What a great weekend beating two of our longtime rivals on the road and not giving up a goal,” UNT coach John Hedlund said. “Today we knew WKU would be tough. They haven’t lost a game at home all year, which includes a win against Kentucky. I’m really happy for Avery getting the game-winner today, and the defense and players coming off the bench played incredible. A total team win.”
Sunday’s match featured C-USA’s top defense versus its top offense. UNT entered the match averaging just under three goals per match and over 20 shot attempts per match. WKU was giving up less than a goal per match.
Sunday’s match was mucky with neither team getting much control or clean looks at the net.
Then in the 81st minute, UNT's Taylor Tufts played the ball into the box for Kat Burnell, who then cleared it out to Barron for a perfect strike that put her team up 1-0.
The goal is Barron’s first with the Mean Green and second of her career. The TCU transfer scored a goal during her freshman season for the Horned Frogs in the NCAA Tournament. Barron played all 90 minutes in Sunday’s victory.
UNT hosts UAB next but has a week off before doing so. The Blazers knocked off Florida Atlantic on Sunday, 1-0, and are 3-0-0 in conference play. UAB will travel to UTEP before heading to Denton.