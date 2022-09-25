Mean Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — North Texas midfielder Avery Barron scored in the 81st minute on Sunday at Western Kentucky to lift her team to a 1-0 road win.

UNT (7-4-1, 3-1-0 Conference USA) ends its two-match conference road trip with a pair of shutout victories. The Mean Green beat Middle Tennessee on the road Thursday, 3-0.

