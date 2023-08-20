Maddie Ogden has a pretty good handle on what a good defensive team looks like after bouncing around the world of college soccer the last few years.
North Texas new goalkeeper spent time at Monmouth and Colorado State before joining the Mean Green this year.
Ogden is just two games into her UNT career and already has helped the Mean Green post two shutouts. The second came on Sunday night when UNT cruised past Northwestern State 3-0.
The Mean Green also won their season opener 3-0 on Thursday at UNLV.
So far, Ogden likes what she sees. She certainly isn’t the only member of the Mean Green who feels that way.
“The defense has been really solid,” Ogden said. “I haven’t been tested a lot yet except for the one crazy breakaway against UNLV. We have great chemistry in the back and a lot of depth.”
The combination has helped UNT control both of its first two games of the season. Throw in a 5-1 exhibition win over Abilene Christian and UNT has rolled through three games while allowing just one goal.
Northwestern State was credited with getting off just four shots against UNT, none of which were on goal. Ogden and Bella Lister, who came on for the final 11 minutes, didn’t record a single save.
They didn’t have to do much more than direct traffic due to the way UNT’s defenders played in front of them.
“The connection is starting to really build, especially in back,” UNT defender Sarah Peyton Webb said. “Two shutouts is really good for us. That was our goal going into these two games.”
UNT’s focus throughout the offseason has been getting into position on the defensive end to keep opponents at bay. Not allowing a shot on goal is an indication of just how well the Mean Green are faring in reaching that goal.
“We are learning to shift well and quickly,” defender Rachel Roebuck said. “Our communication back there has been really good.”
UNT got all the offense it would need against Northwestern State in the opening moments of the first half.
Kat Burnell took a feed from Summer Brown in the box, turned and fired a shot into the bottom right corner of the net in the 11th minute to give UNT an early 1-0 lead.
Bailey Wesco extended the Mean Green’s lead to 2-0 when she scored on assisted in the 15th minute on a shot into the top center of the goal.
Brown scored UNT’s third goal to the top center of the net in the 56th minute on a feed from Roebuck.
UNT cruised the rest of the way behind its defense. The Mean Green are aiming to continue building momentum heading into a game at Texas Tech on Aug. 31.
UNT will face Texas State on Thursday in San Marcos before hosting Texas A&M-Commerce in its last game before facing the Red Raiders.
“We like the way we are playing,” Roebuck said. “Our goal was to be 2-0 and we met that.”
