North Texas has enjoyed quite the run in Conference USA over the last decade.
The Mean Green have won eight championships in all, more than any other team in the league's 28-year history.
UNT will be aiming to end that run in style this week in the C-USA tournament at Transamerica Field in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mean Green are the No. 2 seed in the eight-team event and will face No. 7 seed Western Kentucky in an opening-round game at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
UNT is leaving C-USA for the American Athletic Conference this summer.
The Mean Green (11-5-2, 7-2-1) appear to be peaking at the right time heading into the tournament after winning their last four games.
Allie Byrd capped UNT's regular season on a high note when she scored in the final minute to give the Mean Green a 2-1 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
"We battled the whole way through," Byrd said after the match. "It was a test for us to build our confidence back up. Overall, to get the win and our team to battle like that is amazing."
UNT secured the No. 2 seed in the tournament with the win without coach John Hedlund, who missed the game for personal reasons. He will be back with the team when it plays its quarterfinal game.
The Mean Green will lean on a host of veteran players in the conference tournament, including forward Olivia Klein. The senior was named C-USA's Player of the Year on Tuesday and was one of a program-record eight UNT players honored by the league.
Klein led C-USA with nine goals and was also named first-team all-conference along with midfielder Taylor Tufts. The Southlake native tied for the C-USA lead with eight assists.
Defender Rachel Roebuck was named to the second team and is expected to return for the C-USA tournament. The Paris junior college transfer has not played since going down with an injury in a game against UTSA on Oct. 16.
Byrd and junior defender Madi Starrett were named to the third team, while forwards Kat Burnell and Summer Brown were named to the all-freshman team along with goalkeeper Dani Jacobson.
Byrd is a four-time all-conference selection. Starrett has six assists on the season. Burnell scored five goals, and Brown added three.
Jacobson was the only freshman to start in goal in C-USA and finished with seven shutouts.
