UNT soccer advance

North Texas coach John Hedlund, center, talks with assistant coaches Dylan Burnett, left, and Alexsis Cable during practice. UNT will open its season on Thursday night at UNLV.

 UNT sports information

John Hedlund has followed a simple philosophy while building the North Texas athletic department’s most successful program over the years.

Jenna Sheely mug

Jenna Sheely

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0