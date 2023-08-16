John Hedlund has followed a simple philosophy while building the North Texas athletic department’s most successful program over the years.
UNT’s women’s soccer coach recruits the best players in the area and sets his sights high every year.
More often than not, the Mean Green end up in the thick of the chase for conference titles and NCAA tournament berths.
UNT quickly became a force in the Big West after the program was founded in 1995, going on to win eight conference championships in the Sun Belt and eight more in Conference USA.
“The mindset that we are going to compete for titles is what has helped us,” Hedlund said. “That is why kids come here, to win championships and get championship rings. Those are the kids we recruit and what they want.
“They’re highly competitive. That gives us the opportunity to go win titles every year.”
The chase for that next championship will come in the American Athletic Conference. UNT joined the league over the summer after a decade in CUSA and will play its first official game as a member of the American at 8 p.m. on Thursday, when the Mean Green take on UNLV in Las Vegas.
UNT will face a higher level of competition in the American. Memphis is nationally ranked, while SMU and South Florida are consistently successful programs.
The challenge of facing those teams is one UNT’s players believe they are ready to tackle as they look to build on the program’s history of success. The Mean Green have never experienced a losing season in their 28-year history, all under Hedlund.
“We’re known for winning championships, senior forward Jenna Sheely said. “This is a new conference with what some people say are better opponents. Those are going to be bigger wins. We’re looking to make our mark on this conference. I think we can do that.
“We have the right pieces and are excited. The chemistry is there, and the summer went great.”
UNT was picked to finish third in the American’s West Division by the league’s coaches in their preseason poll behind Memphis and SMU. Forwards Kat Burnell and Bailey Wesco joined defender Rachel Roebuck on the American’s preseason watch list of the top players in the league.
Burnell and Wesco are expected to power UNT offensively. Burnell scored five goals as a freshman and is the Mean Green’s leading returning scorer.
Wesco transferred in from Oklahoma and certainly looked the part while scoring a pair of goals in UNT’s 5-1 exhibition win over Abilene Christian. Burnell also scored.
“The experience I gained last year helped me,” Burnell said. “Freshman year you are learning about college soccer. Now that I’m more comfortable, I can play like how I want to play.
“This year is different because I know what the team is like and what to expect.”
Wesco is far from the only newcomer UNT will depend on this season. The Mean Green are also looking for a new goalie.
UNT brought in four transfers to compete for the job, Bella Lister (Texas A&M), Maddie Ogden (Colorado State), Mac Titus (Mississippi State) and Abby Carlson (St. Edwards).
Lister and Ogden have faired well in the preseason when Titus has missed time due to injury.
UNT will start seeing how a revamped team comes together on Thursday when the Mean Green will play their first regular season game as a member of the American.
UNT has gone through conference transitions before under Hedlund, its longtime head coach. The Mean Green have continued to thrive each step along the way.
UNT’s coaches and players don’t expect their debut campaign in the American to be any different.
“Even though we lost a lot of talent, we don’t feel like we’re rebuilding,” Hedlund said. “We’re reloading. That’s been our philosophy. We feel like we can challenge for championships every year.
“We’re excited to play in the AAC and play teams like SMU, Memphis and South Florida on a regular basis.”
