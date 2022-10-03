Abundant sunshine. High 88F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: October 5, 2022 @ 9:23 am
Rachel Roebuck
The North Texas soccer team didn’t come away with the result it wanted on Sunday, when it played the first of back-to-back key Conference USA games.
UNT entered last week in a three-way tie at the top of the conference standings with Rice and UAB and battled the Blazers to a scoreless draw.
The Mean Green (7-4-2) will have a second chance to pick up a key win this week when they take on longtime rival Rice. UNT will face the Owls at 1 p.m. Sunday in Houston.
UAB leads C-USA with 13 points, while Rice has 12 and UNT 10.
The Owls have a bit of an advantage on both UAB and UNT. Rice has played four conference games and won them all.
UNT is 3-1-1 in league play. UAB has also played five games and is 4-0-1.
“Rice is one of the teams we are battling,” defender Rachel Roebuck said. “It’s important to get those three points [for the win].”
UNT had every opportunity to knock off UAB after finishing with a 19-4 edge in shots but couldn’t cash in.
Forward Madison Drenowatz hit the crossbar with a shot in the 25th minute, while fellow forward Allie Byrd hit the right post from close range in the 70th minute.
UNT will look to break through in its second straight match against a C-USA title contender on Sunday.
After falling to a pair of C-USA powers, the Mean Green will look to rebound on Sunday when they host Louisiana Tech.
UNT (8-11, 2-2) will have a week off to prepare for the Lady Techsters after falling in a pair of tough matches last week.
UNT took No. 22 Rice and UTEP to five games before dropping matches.
The Mean Green’s loss to the Miners on Sunday was particularly painful. UNT was up 10-8 in the final set before UTEP went on a 5-1 run.
The Mean Green responded with a Treyaunna Rush kill to pull within 13-12 before UTEP closed out the match.
Louisiana Tech (8-10) is also 2-2 in C-USA play.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
