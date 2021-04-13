HOUSTON — The North Texas soccer team lost 1-0 to Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the Conference USA Championship.
The Mean Green (7-3-1) held the 49ers (5-5) to just one shot in the first half, and it didn’t come until the 41st-minute, but it was the game-winner as Charlotte’s Haley Shand had a clean look on goal on a counter.
“Heading into this year’s tournament we knew we were going to get everyone’s best, especially when you’re trying to win four in a row,” head coach John Hedlund said. “We clearly outshot Charlotte today and had several more corners but credit them they finished their chance and deserved to move on. Unfortunately the consecutive streak of winning six straight titles has ended but I’m extremely proud of those former teams and what they accomplished. It was a fun ride.”
North Texas, which led in the nation this season in shots per game (25.9) and shots on goal per game (10.7) fired off 18 shots on Tuesday but was unable to score. UNT had five corner kick opportunities, two of which resulted in good shots but near misses. North Texas also had a header by Taylor Hunter strike the crossbar and a shot by Allie Byrd hit the post.
This is the first time since 2010 UNT was eliminated in the first round of a conference tournament and just the second time in the program’s 26-year history.
The loss on Tuesday ends North Texas’ run of three straight conference tournament titles and six straight years of either winning the league regular season and/or tournament title.