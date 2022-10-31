UNT notebook art 11-1

The North Texas soccer team celebrates following a win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. The Mean Green will face Western Kentucky in the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday in Charlotte.

 UNT sports information

North Texas are heading into the Conference USA soccer tournament on a roll following a dramatic win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Allie Byrd scored the game-winning goal with 46 seconds left to give UNT a 2-1 win that secured the No. 2 seed in this week’s conference tournament for the Mean Green.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

