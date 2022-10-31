North Texas are heading into the Conference USA soccer tournament on a roll following a dramatic win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Allie Byrd scored the game-winning goal with 46 seconds left to give UNT a 2-1 win that secured the No. 2 seed in this week’s conference tournament for the Mean Green.
UNT will face No. 7 seed Western Kentucky in the first game of the tournament in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
UNT (11-5-2) finished 7-2-1 in C-USA play. The Mean Green’s 22 points were just enough to push them past UAB, which finished third at 6-1-3 for 21 points.
Madi Drenowatz scored UNT’s other goal in its win over Louisiana Tech.
Byrd and Drenowatz helped UNT pull through without coach John Hedlund, who missed the game for personal reasons and watched from home.
UNT assistant coaches Dylan Burnett and Alexsis Cable coached the Mean Green in place of Hedlund.
“Obviously I wish I could have been there tonight, especially on senior night, but I’m so proud of my team and my two coaches on getting the win tonight,” Hedlund said. “My two seniors Allie and Madi really came through big tonight with two big goals to give us the second seed in the conference tournament.”
Landing the second seed puts UNT on the opposite side of the eight-team bracket from top-seeded Rice.
UNT beat WKU in Bowling Green 1-0 earlier this season on a goal from Avery Barron late in the second half.
The Mean Green enter the tournament looking to make a run behind a host of veteran players, including Byrd. The senior was named the C-USA Offensive Player of the Week on Monday when Grace Dennis was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Volleyball
UNT looking to extend streak at Rice
UNT will head to Rice on Friday when the Mean Green will look to extend a two-match winning streak.
UNT beat UTEP and UTSA in its last two matches to move to 12-13 on the season and 6-4 in C-USA play. Aryn Johnson posted a double-double with a match-high 16 kills and 10 digs to lead the Mean Green to a four-set win over UTSA on Sunday that completed a sweep of the season series.
Aleeyah Galdeira posted 42 digs over nine sets in UNT’s wins over UTEP and UTSA, a performance that helped her earn Defensive Player of the Week honors from C-USA.
Galdeira leads C-USA with 397 digs for the season and currently ranks No. 32 in the nation with an average of 4.56 per set. She ranks fifth in program history with 1,277 career digs
UNT will look to Galdeira to help it extend its winning streak when it takes on Rice. The Owls are a perfect 10-0 in conference play and 20-2 on the season.
Rice is ranked No. 21 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
