One of the greatest coaches in the history of North Texas athletics is sticking around for a little bit longer.
John Hedlund, who has led the school’s women’s soccer team to seven NCAA tournament appearances and 16 conference championships, has signed a contract extension that will keep him at UNT through the 2026 season.
UNT has become home for Hedlund, who arrived in 1990, when he served as an assistant coach with the school’s men’s soccer team. He’s been at UNT ever since and started the school’s women’s soccer program in 1995, shortly after the school shut down its men’s team.
The Mean Green have been a power while playing in three leagues — the Big West, Sun Belt and Conference USA.
UNT has never had a losing season under Hedlund, who has consistently had his team in contention for conference titles, no matter what league the Mean Green are playing in. North Carolina coach Anson Dorrance is the only other coach in women’s college soccer to coach more than 20 seasons at one school and never have a losing season.
Hedlund has a 373-141-39 record in 27 seasons.
The extension Hedlund signed ensures he will have a chance to coach in a fourth league. UNT is moving to the American Athletic Conference in the summer of 2023.
Hedlund has worked for several athletic directors and presidents over the years and has found a comfort zone working for Wren Baker, UNT’s current athletic director.
“I really enjoy working here at UNT,” Hedlund said. “Wren and I have always had a good relationship working together, and since he’s been here a lot of the programs are definitely moving in the right direction.
“The foundation is solid here, and the move to the AAC in the near future is very exciting.”
Hedlund had very little to work with early in his time at UNT and has seen the school’s athletics program grow over the years. UNT played on what equated to a recreational field early in his tenure before moving to a converted high school football field.
UNT moved into the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium in the spring of 2019 and immediately capitalized by winning the C-USA tournament and earning its seventh NCAA tournament bid.
“John has done unbelievable job and has been a stalwart of this department,” Baker said. “He’s won when he had facilities and when he didn’t, when he had support and when he didn’t.”
That consistency and his loyalty to the program are among the reasons UNT elected to sign Hedlund to an extension.
“We have tried to continually increase our investment in him, his staff and his program,” Baker said. “I respect what he has done here and the consistency with which he has done it. As we go to a new conference, I can’t imagine anyone who would be better equipped.
“He’s done an incredible job for us.”