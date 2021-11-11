North Texas put on a shooting display unlike any other in program history on Thursday.
Aly Gamez dropped a 3 just moments in the Mean Green’s game against Howard. Jazion Jackson followed with another shot from deep a short time later and UNT rolled from there in what turned out to be a historic night for the Mean Green in a 94-56 win at the Super Pit.
UNT hit a school-record 14 shots from 3-point range on just 26 attempts, a sizzling 53.8%. Seven players hit at least one 3 for UNT.
“We were moving the ball well,” UNT guard Quincy Noble said. “It was about time we all hit them together. We have some shooters on our team. It’s only up from here for us. I was proud of us for executing and doing what we needed to in order to win this game.”
UNT improved to 2-0 with the win, setting up an intriguing proposition.
The Mean Green will face Missouri State in Springfield on Sunday in a game that will give UNT an early indication of how good of a team coach Jalie Mitchell has built.
The Lady Bears advanced all the way to the Sweet 16 of NCAA tournament last season and were picked to repeat as Missouri Valley Conference champions in the league’s preseason poll.
“This will be a good gauge to see where we are at,” Mitchell said. “The first road game is always like that. You want to see how you show up on the road and if you are the same team, no matter what type of atmosphere you step into.”
UNT left little doubt that it is comfortable on its home floor, especially when it comes to shooting the ball from deep.
The usual suspects were on target. Noble scored a game-high 25 points after hitting all but two of her five shots from beyond the arc. Jazion Jackson added 17 points behind a 3-for-4 performance from deep.
What was particularly encouraging for UNT is that those two were far from the only players who got into the act. Kendall McGruder came off the bench to hit two 3s. Four other players hit one each.
UNT’s previous record for 3s in a game was 13 in a win over Florida International on Feb. 8, 2018.
“They were all open and were things we talked about as far as the game plan,” Mitchell said. “To have that awareness and confidence to knock them down is a tribute to our depth and talent on this team. I love what we have to offer and the different looks we can give teams.”
UNT never trailed and ran out to a 53-31 lead at halftime after hitting seven shots from 3-point range in the early going.
Jackson’s second 3 of the game came in the midst of a 15-0 UNT run that blew the game open after Howard pulled within 18-15 in the first quarter.
Iyana Warren scored 19 points to lead the Bison (0-2).
“I like the pace we are playing at,” Mitchell said. “We are making mistakes defensively that we want to correct, but overall we were pretty solid. Any time we hold a team under 60, which is our goal, I have to be happy.”
UNT entered the season picked to finish in a tie for third in the preseason Conference USA coaches’ poll with Middle Tennessee and UTEP. It’s the highest UNT has even been picked to finish in the league.
UNT has a long way to go to live up to the expectations but took a step in the right direction with wins over Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Howard to open the season.
“I’m proud of what we did during this homestand,” Jackson said. “I’m proud of our physicality and that we came out punching. We didn’t do that in our first game.”
UNT certainly didn’t shoot like it did against Howard in its season opener. The Mean Green went 8-for-25 from deep on Tuesday.
UNT took another step forward against the Bison and set up an intriguing showdown with Missouri State this weekend.
“It feels good to be 2-0 after a two-game homestand before going on the road,” Mitchell said. “That was important. I’m excited about where we are. We’re looking forward to the opportunity against Missouri State on Sunday.”