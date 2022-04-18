PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The North Texas women's golf team opened play on Monday at the Conference USA Championship, and the Mean Green sit in sixth place after Day 1 at PGA National after shooting a 24-over-par 312.
UNT, the defending C-USA champion and highest ranked team in the field at No. 44, was led by Shreya Pal. The sophomore continued her strong play from last week's showing at The Bruzzy with a 3-over 75 to move into a tie for fifth. Pal posted 14 pars on a day when par was hard to come by.
Senior Audrey Tan, the defending C-USA individual champion, shot a 4-over 76 and is tied for 10th. Fellow senior Patricia Sinolungan shot a 6-over 78 and is tied for 21st.
"I don't think today could have been any worse, but the good news is we are right in the mix and will improve tomorrow," UNT coach Michael Akers said Monday. "The wind is supposed to blow tomorrow, which typically is good for us. We are going to rest, hydrate and focus on controlling the only thing we can control, which is our minds."
Pal carded a birdie on the 10th hole, a pair of bogeys and a double-bogey but otherwise played even-par golf, and her 14 pars are the second most in the field after Day 1, as the track at PGA National proved to be a battle of attrition.
The Mean Green will enter the second round on Tuesday nine shots back of leader Florida Atlantic and just five shots back of second-place Old Dominion and will look to make a move up the leaderboard heading into Wednesday's final round. They will be paired with Florida International and Southern Mississippi.