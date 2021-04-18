Willie Simmons III, a linebacker from Elgin who signed with North Texas as part of its 2021 recruiting class, was shot and killed Sunday in Austin.
Simmons was among three victims in an incident that took place Sunday morning.
Stephen Broderick, 41, was arrested early Monday morning about 20 hours after the incident.
"The victims were all known to this suspect," interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said, according to The Associated Press.
The three victims include two women and Simmons. He committed to UNT in April and signed with the Mean Green during the early signing period in December.
"Willie Simmons was exactly the kind of young man that every college coach wants to recruit," UNT coach Seth Littrell said in a statement on his Twitter account. "His athletic talent was obvious, but his personal character, his selfless attitude and his passion for life made him a natural leader and the perfect teammate.
"We are deeply saddened by his loss and we pray for peace and comfort for his family, friends and the Elgin community. He will forever be a member of our Mean Green football family."
Simmons was a unanimous first-team All-District 13-5A selection as a junior and waited patiently for a scholarship offer from a program that competes on the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
UNT gave Simmons his first offer. He committed a short time later.
“North Texas was an easy decision because of the facilities and the coaches,” Simmons said shortly after he committed. “I felt the love. There was no doubt in my mind when they gave me an offer.”
Elgin ISD issued a statement on the death of Simmons and Alyssa Broderick, one of the other victims in the shooting, on Monday morning. Broderick was a former Elgin ISD student.
"We are heartbroken by the news of this senseless tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick," the statement said.
"[Simmons] was an exceptional young man and leader among his peers. Strong, both academically and athletically, he represented the very best of Elgin ISD. He was the Captain of our football team; a friend to everyone he met."
UNT's coaches and players took to Twitter on Sunday night to remember Simmons.
"Prayers to the Simmons family and all families affected," UNT tight ends coach Adrian Mayes wrote on his Twitter account. "What an unbelievable kid! Intelligent, hard working and passionate! Going to miss you! #RIP9."
Mayes played a key role in recruiting Simmons, as did UNT recruiting coordinator Luke Walerius.
"Sometimes things happen that you just can’t wrap your head around or make any sense of," Walerius wrote.
"Praying for the Simmons, [the] Elgin community, and all of those Willie affected with his bright smile, infectious personality, and larger than life heart. #LLW #9Purple heart
"Going to miss you my man!!"
Simmons quickly formed a bond with the other players in UNT's recruiting class, who were also stunned to learn of his death.
"Gone too soon family RIP bro," Kevin Greene, another member of UNT's 2021 recruiting class, wrote.