Jalie Mitchell knew exactly what she had heading into her eighth season as North Texas’ coach in Quincy Noble.
The junior guard has been one of the best players in Conference USA for years.
The question was what the rest of the Mean Green’s roster would produce in UNT’s season opener on Thursday and beyond.
UNT’s 71-58 win over Texas A&M-Texarkana at the Super Pit didn’t provide all the answers. Games against NAIA teams never do, but it did offer some insight into how the Mean Green will look the rest of the season.
Nine players scored for UNT on a night 11 saw time. Those numbers are an indication of just how deep the Mean Green could be this year.
Tommisha Lampkin posted a double-double that included 17 points and 15 rebounds and was one of three UNT players who finished in double figures.
“It should be a hallmark of this team,” Mitchell said of UNT’s depth. “Misha led the way like she should have. We had the size advantage. The ball needed to go there. When it did, she did what she needed to do.”
UNT is counting on Lampkin early in the season as it adjusts to playing with Jaylen Mallard. The senior forward was injured in the preseason and is expected to miss extended time.
Mallard is one of UNT’s two returning starters, along with Noble.
The former McKinney standout was a preseason All-C-USA selection. Noble finished with eight points in a rare quiet night.
That didn’t matter because other players picked up the slack. Incarnate Word transfer guard Jaaucklyn Moore scored 13 points, while freshman point guard Breanna Davis added 10.
Both are among the newcomers UNT is depending on.
The way they came through added to the depth UNT showed in its opener.
“It was a good sign we got contributions from a lot of people,” Moore said. “We know what we will get from Q and Misha, but other people will step up so we don’t have to depend on two or three people. That will be important for us.”
Having so many players contribute was a bright spot, but Mitchell saw plenty of room for improvement.
UNT had a comfortable lead most of the way but didn’t put the Eagles away until late.
“It was a bit of an ugly win, but we’ll take it,” Mitchell said. “We could have rebounded better and taken care of the ball a lot better. We needed to connect on more free throws. We held them under 60, which is always my goal.”
Lampkin helped UNT limit the Eagles with her size and quickness in the paint. She also took advantage of opportunities offensively. The Mean Green were determined to get the ball to the 6-foot-2 forward at every opportunity.
“Everyone was on the same page from a scouting report standpoint,” Mitchell said. The ball needed to go there, and she delivered.”
A whole lot of UNT players got into the act.
Maddie Cleary hit a pair of 3s off the bench and scored eight points. Aniyah Johnson also scored eight points off the bench. The 6-foot-2 sophomore figures to be a key part of UNT’s frontcourt rotation with Mallard out.
UNT was able to give those players extended minutes after opening up a 42-26 lead at the end of the first half.
Lampkin hit a layup to spark a run Moore and Davis capped with back-to-back 3s to break a 6-6 tie and get the Mean Green rolling.
UNT continued to roll players in off the bench and saw them perform at a high level.
“Everyone brings different things to the table and knows their role,” Moore said. “Anyone can have a great game any given day.”
Mitchell excited about early signee
UNT officially announced it has signed Fairfield guard Shadasia Brackens on Thursday.
The addition of the 5-foot-8 guard is one Mitchell is excited about.
“Shadasia is super athletic and really tenacious defensively,” Mitchell said. “She will give us great size on the perimeter. She’s an incredible athlete and a good basketball player.
North Texas 71, Texas A&M-Texarkana 58
TEXAS A&M-TEXARKANA (1-1) – Hopkins 3-11 0-0 6, Lopez 4-14 4-4 12, Sweats 2-6 0-0 5, Takleab 1-6 0-0 3, Moore 2-7 1-2 5, Walker 2-9 0-0 , Sidney 2-4 0-1 4, Taft 2-5 0-0 6, Hemingway 2-8 3-4 7, Mayfield 1-2 2-2 4, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Arogunjo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-76 10-13 58.
NORTH TEXAS (1-0) – Lampkin 8-11 1-1 17, Noble 3-9 2-2 8, McGruder 1-7 0-0 3, Davis 1-2 7-10 10, Moore 4-10 3-4 13, Hardaway 1-4 0-4 2, Boles 1-1 0-0 2, Loudermill 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Cleary 2-4 2-2 8, Johnson 3-5 2-3 8. Totals 24-57 17-26 71.
Texas A&M-Texarkana 17 9 14 18 — 58 North Texas 24 18 15 14 — 71
Three-point goals – TAMUT 4-22 (Hopkins 0-3, Lopez 0-3, Sweats 1-4, Taklaeb 1-2, Walker 0-1, Taft 2-5, Hemingway 0-4) UNT 6-18 Nobel 0-1, McGruder 1-5, Davis 1-2, Moore 2-5, Loudermill 0-2, Cleary 2-3) Fouled out – none Rebounds – TAMUT 41 (Hemingway 5), UNT 52 (Lampkin 15) Assists – TAMUT 7 (Lopez 2), UNT 9 (McGruder 3) Total fouls – TAMUT 21, UNT 24. A – 1,200.