North Texas only had a day to go back to the drawing board and address the issue that sent it to a couple of tough losses early this season following a heartbreaker on Friday.
That turned out to be just enough time for the Mean Green, who snapped a three-game losing steak on Sunday with a 66-57 win over Montana State.
UNT blew second-half leads in each of its previous two games, losses to Wichita State and Louisiana.
The Mean Green built a lead again against Montana State. The Bobcats made a run at UNT late, cutting a 16-point third-quarter deficit to three.
UNT had an answer this time and held on for the win at the Super Pit.
“You saw a different team than Friday, especially in closing it out,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “I’m really proud of us learning from the last couple of games and making those adjustments.”
UNT (2-3) was destined to go through a learning period early in the season. Quincy Noble is the Mean Green’s only returning starter with forward Jaylen Mallard out due to injury.
UNT also has two freshman point guards seeing significant time in Breanna Davis and Ereauna Hardaway.
The Mean Green took their lumps while trying to find their form late in games with a new lineup. UNT coughed up a 17-point halftime lead at Wichita State and a nine-point lead with less than seven minutes to play on Friday against Louisiana in games that got away.
Mitchell didn’t feel like UNT did what it needed to at times late in its loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns in terms of pace and taking the right shots.
“We are learning and getting on the same page about what needs to happen, whether that is slowing it down or handling pressure,” Mitchell said. “We watched it on film and talked about it. I’m glad we had that day between to hammer things home. They responded.”
The Mean Green had a chance to put Montana State (4-3) away and leave its work in close-game situations for another day after Jasmyne Boles hit a layup that put UNT up 53-37 with 2:43 left in the third quarter.
Montana State answered and pulled within 55-52 on a Lexi Darden layup with 7:36 remaining.
UNT was right back where it had been in its previous two games, in danger of coughing up a lead. This time, the Mean Green had an answer.
Davis hit a huge 3 and Quincy Noble converted a three-point play a short time later. Boles pulled down two key offensive rebounds during the stretch run, drew fouls and hit three free throws. The last two of those shots from the line put UNT up 64-55 with 2:21 left and essentially iced the game.
Noble led UNT with 16 points. Tommisha Lampkin posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Boles scored 11 points in by far the best game of her time at UNT.
The College of Southern Idaho transfer had scored four points in each of the Mean Green’s last three games. She made her fourth straight start on Saturday.
“I am more comfortable,” Boles said. “I’m still trying to find my confidence and where I fit in.”
UNT is counting on Boles to play a key role with Mallard out of the picture and saw her take a step toward getting to that point.
“Jasmyne is getting more comfortable in what we do and what we need from her,” Mitchell said. “She’s a whatever-it-takes player. I appreciate that. She came up with extra possessions and huge free throws. Those plays helped us extend the lead so we could manage it.”
UNT didn’t look like it would have to manage close game late after going on an 11-2 run to close the first quarter.
Noble capped the run with a jumper that put the Mean Green up 15-4. UNT continued to pull away and took a 32-19 lead into halftime.
UNT had built several early leads this season only to let them slip away.
“We learned from those games,” Boles said. “We have to finish plays. We finished the rebounds at the end and did the little things. They all matter. When we take those things more seriously, we end up winning.”
That was exactly what UNT talked about and worked on after blowing a couple of opportunities for wins early in the season.
“It was a very important step for us to figure it out at the end,” Mitchell said. “We have to be close knit, on the same page and ready for what the other team throws at us.”
North Texas 66, Montana State 57
MONTANA STATE (4-3) – Limardo 2-5 3-3 8, Deden 4-8 3-4 11, Dykstra 0-3 2-2 2, White 3-8 6-8 12, Beattie 1-5 0-0 2, Janssen 2-7 0-0 4, Phillip 1-6 0-0 2, Beasley 0-2 3-4 3, Jackson 5-7 0-0 11, Hein 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 02-2 2. Totals 18-51 19-23 57.
NORTH TEXAS (2-3) – Boles 4-6 3-4 11, Lampkin 3-7 4-4 10, Noble 7-16 1-1 16, Davis 4-8 0-0 9, Moore 3-14 0-0 8, McGruder 2-4 0-0 5, Hardaway 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Loudermill 0-1 0-0 0, Cleary 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-61 8-9 66.
|Montana State
|5
|14
|27
|11
|—
|57
|North Texas
|14
|18
|23
|11
|—
|66
Three-point goals – MS 2-14 (Limardo 1-3, Beattie 0-4, Janssen 0-3, Philip 0-1, Jackson 1-3) UNT 6-18 (Noble 1-5, Davis 1-3, Moore 2-6, McGruder 1-2, Cleary 1-1) Fouled out – none Rebounds – MS 28 (three tied, 4) UNT 40 (Lampkin 11) Assists – MS 5 (Deden 2), UNT 12 (three tied, 3) Total fouls – MS 16, UNT 20. A – 1,500.