CONWAY, S.C. — North Texas coach Seth Littrell set out some lofty goals for the Mean Green when he took over the program heading into the 2016 season, including the biggie — win a bowl game.
The Mean Green got their fourth shot in Littrell’s five seasons on Monday in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
That opportunity didn’t turn out any better than the previous three.
UNT lost a series of key players in the days leading up to its game against Appalachian State and was blown out 56-28 at Brooks Stadium.
The Mean Green were without star receiver Jaelon Darden after he declared for the NFL draft and opted out of playing in the bowl game. UNT was also without quarterback Austin Aune, running back DeAndre Torrey and wide receiver Deonte Simpson.
All three were ruled out for undisclosed reasons by UNT officials in the hours leading up to the game.
UNT’s chances for a milestone win that looked dim heading into the day faded in a hurry without that trio on a disappointing afternoon for the Mean Green.
“You want to win games and win bowls,” Littrell said. “We have had four opportunities against four really good teams. We need to find a way to win these games.”
UNT (4-6) sneaked past UTEP 45-43 in its regular season finale and had to wait to see if it would receive a bowl bid that came a few hours later. App State (9-3) never had to worry. The Mountaineers were a lock for the postseason.
The disparity was apparent from the start.
App State running back Camerun Peoples etched his name into the NCAA record books with one of the finest performances in bowl history. Peoples rushed for an NCAA bowl record 319 yards and tied the bowl record for rushing touchdowns with five.
The sophomore is the seventh player to score five rushing touchdowns in a bowl game. Former Oklahoma State standout Barry Sanders and former Toledo running back Kareem Hunt are two of the other players to hit the mark.
“People got out of their gaps,” UNT safety Makyle Sanders said. “It was one miss and they scored touchdowns.”
App State scored three times on one-play drives. Peoples scored on runs of 64 and 62 yards, while Marcus Williams Jr. scored on a 70-yard run.
“First and foremost, you have to put it on coaches,” Littrell said of why UNT struggled defensively. “It’s my job as the head coach to make sure these guys are in the best position to be successful. From there, it’s up to people to do their jobs. We have to do a better job overall.”
UNT didn’t have any hope of keeping up with App State while the Mean Green were without some of their top playmakers. Darden set a UNT single-season record with 19 receiving touchdowns during the regular season.
Jason Bean rotated with Aune throughout the season. Bean started his fifth straight game and threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Ogunmakin caught seven passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.
UNT needed a whole lot more from an offense that didn’t have enough firepower without Darden, Torrey and Simpson. Torrey came into the day as the Mean Green’s leading rusher with 656 yards, while Simpson’s 517 receiving yards trailed only Darden.
Littrell was quick to credit App State instead of blaming his team being shorthanded.
“We won’t make excuses,” Littrell said. “You have to give App State credit. They are tough enough to beat when you are fully healthy.”
App State jumped all over UNT from the start and took a 35-14 lead at the end of a chippy first half that saw Bean briefly knocked out of the game.
UNT trailed 14-0 early in the second quarter when Bean slid down at the end of a 3-yard run on a third-and-1 play. Cornerback Steven Jones leveled Bean as he went down.
A scrum ensued with multiple flags that resulted in offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
Bean was helped off the field and gave way to Kason Martin, who threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Loronzo Thompson on his only attempt of the game to get UNT within 14-7.
The Mountaineers quickly took control from there. Peoples scored a back-breaking touchdown on 64-yard run with 11 seconds left in the first half to give App State a 35-14 lead.
UNT’s hopes to break through for the first bowl win over Littrell’s tenure quickly faded from there.
“You have to give App State a lot of credit,” Littrell said. “They’re a good football team and played extremely hard. They have done that to a lot of teams this year. Top to bottom, that is one of the best teams that we have played.”