North Texas defensive lineman Dion Novil grabbed a North Texas flag and raced to the student section at Apogee Stadium on Saturday as his teammates gathered around.
Novil waved that flag in the air just moments after the Mean Green completed a comeback like few others in program history with a 45-23 win over UTSA.
UNT’s bowl hopes appeared dead after the Mean Green stumbled to a 1-6 start that left no room for error when it came to its goal of winning six games to become bowl eligible.
UNT ripped off five straight wins to get there, a run it capped with just the second win over a ranked opponent in program history. UTSA came into the day ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25.
“This is probably the biggest win since I have been here,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “They were not only ranked, but they were also unbeaten. Everything was on the line in one game to become bowl eligible. It’s the biggest win and probably the most rewarding win for these guys with the way it went down.”
There certainly were plenty of questions if UNT (6-6, 5-3 Conference USA) could pull it out after it lost to Liberty back on Oct. 23 to fall to 1-6.
The Mean Green knew at that point that they would have to win five straight. That is exactly what UNT did. The last win in that run was by far the biggest. UNT’s only other win over a ranked team was a 14-9 victory over No. 20 San Diego State in 1974 at Fouts Field.
UNT will now wait to see where it ends up for its bowl game. The Mean Green’s invitation will likely come after next week’s conference championship games.
Littrell and UNT’s players credited the way they stuck together over the last few weeks while following a simple plan for paving the way for their run of success. UNT’s five-game winning streak is its longest since 2017.
“Coach Littrell has been preaching that we were in a five-step program,” defensive end Grayson Murphy said. “We needed to go 1-0 every week. Now we are going to a bowl game. It’s a sign of great coaching and leadership on the team. Everyone pulled together.”
The last step was the toughest. UNT was 1-47 all-time against ranked teams.
UTSA (11-1, 7-1) came into the day unbeaten and were the first ranked team to play at Apogee, which opened in 2011. The Roadrunners had already clinched the C-USA West Division title and a spot in the conference championship game.
UNT ended UTSA’s unbeaten run behind a grinding running game and a defense that controlled the game.
Freshman running back Ikaika Ragsdale rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns, while senior DeAndre Torrey added 108 yards and three touchdowns.
UNT rushed for 340 yards and six touchdowns against a UTSA defense that was allowing just 101.1 rushing yards per game coming into the day.
“It was our mindset,” Torrey said. “We set the tone from our first running play. Our emphasis was to keep hitting them in the mouth.”
UNT converted three UTSA fumbles into 21 points in the first half and led 31-13 at halftime.
The Mean Green were up 3-0 when Keelan Crosby forced a fumble by UTSA returner Dadrian Taylor on the ensuing kickoff. Kicker Ethan Mooney recovered at the UTSA 26.
UNT cashed in with a 2-yard touchdown run from Torrey that put the Mean Green up 10-0.
Jordan Brown recovered a fumbled punt at the UTSA 15 late in the first quarter that set up a Torrey 4-yard touchdown. Defensive end Gabriel Murphy came up with UNT’s third fumble recovery of the half.
UTSA quarterback Frank Harris lost the ball in the pocket before Murphy scooped it up and returned it to the Roadrunners’ 25. Torrey scored on a 19-yard run for UNT’s fourth rushing touchdown of the half that put UNT up 31-13.
“The turnovers were big,” Littrell said. “They gave us short fields and let us get points on the board.”
UNT’s defense took care of the rest. The Mean Green held UTSA running back Sincere McCormick to 60 yards, well under his average of 110.5 on the season. Harris threw for just 59 yards.
“It was a great game plan by coach Bennett,” Murphy said of UNT defensive coordinator Phil Bennett. “They have a pretty good running back and a good quarterback. We wanted to contain them.”
That performance helped UNT reach its bowl goal. The Mean Green’s players arrived at their postgame press conference with T-shirts that read “bowl bound.”
A remarkable run late in the season paved the way for UNT to break out those shirts.
“There is doubt in your mind, but you have to keep believing,” quarterback Austin Aune said of the Mean Green’s turnaround after a 1-6 start. “This is an amazing moment. Shoutout to our guys for continuing to grind.”