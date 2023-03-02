North Texas needed a minute — actually about 14 — on Thursday to get back on track following a loss that ended its hopes of repeating as Conference USA regular season champions.
Once the Mean Green found their form, they quickly rolled past Middle Tennessee at the Super Pit.
Abou Ousmane and Tylor Perry formed the perfect inside-outside attack while scoring 19 points each and guided UNT to a 64-50 win.
The Mean Green’s C-USA title hopes were shot after a surprising 55-49 loss at Charlotte last week.
UNT fell behind MTSU by eight and didn’t take its first lead until close to the six-minute mark of the first half, but still managed to put the memories from its loss to the 49ers behind and reached a program milestone in the process.
UNT (24-6, 15-4 Conference USA) set the program record for regular season wins surpassing last season’s total of 23.
“It means a lot,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “It’s fun to see the expectation to be what it is. It’s a big deal within the culture of our team that we have a standard we play for. These guys love to continue the tradition the guys before them established.”
UNT came into the night already locked into being the No. 2 seed in the C-USA tournament behind regular season champion Florida Atlantic.
That didn’t lessen the Mean Green’s desire to get back on track against the Blue Raiders (18-12, 11-8) after seeing their eight-game winning streak snapped in their last outing.
“We want to win every game and won’t take these last two games lightly,” Perry said of UNT’s regular season closing run that will culminate with its senior day game against Western Kentucky on Saturday. “We plan to be at our best in the tournament.”
UNT took another step toward that goal by getting back to playing at the level it has most of the season.
Perry endured a rare off night when he scored just eight points in UNT’s loss to Charlotte, just the third game all season he had failed to score in double figures. He got back on track by getting to the free-throw line and converting against the Blue Raiders.
The senior hit all 14 of his free throws.
“Teams are trying to take away my perimeter shot as the season goes along,” Perry said. “I still have to find a way to knock down shots. I’m trying to get to the free-throw line to get going.”
Ousmane was just as effective in the paint. The junior finished with nine rebounds and five blocks to go along with his 19 points.
“This was a confidence booster,” Ousmane said. “We left a lot on the table, me especially, against Charlote with layups. After that loss, it was good for the team to get this win, especially going into next week.”
UNT looked like it might struggle to reach that goal early on when it fell behind.
MTSU came out hot and four 3s on its way to taking a 17-9 lead on a Jared Coleman-Jones layup.
UNT quickly worked its way back into the game and used a 13-0 run that started late in the first half and extended into the second to take a 39-30 lead.
The Mean Green held the Blue Raiders to 20 points in the second half and cruised to the win.
“We felt like if we could guard them in the halfcourt and limit transition baskets, we could win the game,” McCasland said. “They had a couple of runs when they got points off turnovers. We scored more off their turnovers, which is a big deal.”
UNT outscored MTSU 19-12 off turnovers on a night just about everything went right.
About the only downside for UNT was two injuries the Mean Green are dealing with as the days before the C-USA tournament dwindle.
Kai Huntsberry, UNT’s starting point guard, left the game after turning his ankle. Backup forward Jayden Martinez missed the game with an undisclosed injury.
UNT is hoping Martinez will be able to play in the C-USA tournament. McCasland was unsure of what Huntsberry’s status will be moving forward.
The Mean Green will tackle those issues in the next few days as they prepare for the conference tournament.
“We knew Middle was a heavyweight coming in,” Perry said. “We stayed together for the course of 40 minutes. They are a team that goes on runs. We stayed together when they did.”
North Texas 64, Middle Tennessee 50
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (18-12, 11-8) – Dishman 2-6 1-2 5, Lawrence 3-8 1-2 10, King 3-7 0-0 8, Lenard 1-10 0-0 2, Weston 4-10 2-2 12, Porter 2-4 0-04, Bufford 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman-Jones 4-7 1-1 9, Millin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 5-7 50.
NORTH TEXAS (24-6, 15-4) – Scott 2-2 0-04, Ousmane 6-13 7-8 19, Eady 1-2 0-2 3, Perry 2-10 14-14 19, Huntsberry 2-5 2-2 6, Jones 2-7 1-2 6, Stone 1-2 1-2 3, Sissoko 2-2 0-0 4, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Mattu 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0. Total 18-43 25-30 64.
Halftime – UNT 33-30 Three-point goal – MTSU 7-19 (Lawrence 3-6, King 2-3, Lenard 0-5, Weston 2-3, Porter 0-1, Bufford 0-1) UNT 3-13 (Eady 1-2, Perry 1-7, Huntsberry 0-1, Jones 1-3) Fouled out – none Rebounds – MTSU 28 (Dishman 6) UNT 34 (Ousmane 9) Assists – MTSU 7 (King 3) UNT 10 (Perry, Ousmane 3) Total fouls – MTSU 22, UNT 15 A – 4,000.
