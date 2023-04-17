North Texas released a new strategic plan on Monday morning, when the school laid out its goals for the next several years as it makes the transition from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference.
School officials have been working on their TAKE FLIGHT plan for months while meeting with coaches, donors and community leaders to develop a strategy they believe will help make UNT competitive in the American.
UNT will make the jump to its new league this summer.
The school’s plan details several key goals, including:
— Finalizing funding and beginning construction of an expansion of the North Texas Athletic Center by 2024.
— Doubling membership and boosting revenue produced by the Mean Green Scholarship Fund to $2.5 million annually by 2027. UNT listed fewer than 1,000 donors to its fund that covers the cost of scholarships in its 2021-22 annual report. The school brought in $2.4 million in total donations in its latest financial report to the NCAA that covered Sept. 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2022. The report included those to that were not earmarked for the scholarship fund.
— Boosting attendance in all sports, including averaging 23,000 fans per home football game and selling out Apogee Stadium at least once per season. UNT averaged 19,025 fans per home game last season at Apogee, which seats 30,085. The school has never sold out the venue that opened in 2011.
“This is an exciting time to be a part of UNT Athletics and the upcoming transition into the American Athletic Conference,” UNT athletic director Jared Mosley said in a statement. “We have a significant amount of momentum across our department and feel our commitment to our core values of people and their growth, integrity and success are cemented throughout this plan.”
Mosley took over as UNT’s athletic director in December after Wren Baker left the school to take over in the same capacity at West Virginia.
The American announced in the fall of 2021 that UNT would be among six C-USA schools that would be included in its latest round of expansion.
Baker laid out a strategic plan shortly after he took over at UNT in the summer of 2016. UNT officials credit the progress the school has made in meeting the goals laid out in that plan for helping it make the jump to what is considered a higher-level league.
UNT partnered with College Sports Solutions while creating a new plan it hopes will help make the school’s athletics program competitive in the American.
UNT’s plan lays out several targets for its 16 teams, including having each of its programs ranked in the top third of the American in the next five years. The school is also targeting winning at least two championships in the American annually.
Competing for titles in the American is a goal several UNT coaches have referenced since the school announced it is jumping to a new league, including new football coach Eric Morris.
“Absolutely, we can win a conference championship,” Morris said in his introductory press conference. “We have the vision, the leadership, the players in the area and the facilities.”
Mosley and other UNT officials have pointed to expanding the school’s athletics center as being its most important challenge as it looks to compete for championships in the American. The 45,000-square foot venue opened in 2005 and no longer fits the program’s needs.
Expanding the facility has been at the top of UNT’s priority list for years and remains so under its new plan.
The timeline for an expansion has been pushed back multiple times.
Mosley said in his introductory press conference that the school needs to raise $20-25 million to complete the project.
“It’s the centerpiece for any for any future growth we have ahead of us,” Mosley said.
One potential way UNT could move toward that goal is through the naming rights for Apogee. The Austin-based company that specializes in technology services for higher education is in the process of terminating its 20-year, $20 million naming rights deal for the venue that dates back to the opening of the stadium in 2011.
UNT also included upgrading the dugouts at Lovelace Stadium, adding a clubhouse and renovating the entire Mean Green Village that includes all of its athletic facilities in 2024 as part of its plan.
“This plan will be our roadmap and the primary lens in which we determine our priorities moving forward,” Mosley said. “Together, I truly believe we can continue to elevate UNT athletics to new heights.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.