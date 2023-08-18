North Texas offensive linemen Kaci Moreka has been looking forward to Saturday for some time now.
North Texas offensive linemen Kaci Moreka has been looking forward to Saturday for some time now.
The senior isn’t alone in that regard.
The Mean Green have been battling through a tough fall camp for weeks. It has been brutally hot at times as UNT worked through a host of position battles while putting its schemes in under new coach Eric Morris.
The goal for UNT has always been to be at its best for its Sept. 2 opener at home against Cal.
There might not be a more important step to get to that point than the scrimmage UNT will run through Saturday night.
“We’re looking good going into the scrimmage,” Moreka said. “We feel confident and are excited to see what everyone does. This is the last big one before we get started.”
Morris named a few position battles UNT is still working through, including at linebacker and center.
Each of those battles rank well behind the Mean Green’s search for a new quarterback, which has been the story of the offseason.
UNT started out with five players competing for the job heading into spring practice before cutting the field to three heading into fall camp — Chandler Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle.
UNT is still in the same spot heading into Saturday’s scrimmage.
“The quarterback situation is what it is,” Morris said. “We get through this last scrimmage and get reps for all three guys. They know that at the end of this thing, we’re going to make a decision and roll with it.
“It’s been fun to watch those guys compete and their attitude cheering each other on and helping each other out.”
Morris has praised all three of his quarterbacks who remain in the race in the offseason and did so again Friday.
“Chandler has done some really good things moving the ball,” Morris said. “Stone has been super efficient, and Jace has the strongest arm. He can make throws the others can’t.”
The trio’s performance is a big reason Morris and his players feel confident as they wrap up camp.
UNT’s players start class Monday. Saturday’s scrimmage marks UNT’s last workout before the Mean Green turn the page. Morris said the Mean Green will go through a mock game week beginning Monday to prepare for the real thing and the days leading up to the game against Cal.
“We grew a lot in fall camp,” Morris said. “That’s what you want to see, growth on all three sides of the ball. We shored up a lot of areas.”
The focus has been on the quarterback race throughout fall camp, but UNT grew in other areas as well.
The Mean Green answered questions along its offensive line and in its secondary.
UNT is set to make its final decisions at center, where Daizion Carroll and Ethan Miner are competing for playing time.
The Mean Green have several linebackers still in the mix for playing time, a group headlined by veteran Jordan Brown. Ethan Wesloski and Matthew Moore are among the other players competing spots on the depth chart.
“We’re really excited to go out and showcase what we can do against our high-powered offense and execute the things we do well,” Brown said.
Morris said UNT would get several of its key veterans some time early in the scrimmage before getting them off the field. The Mean Green will spend the rest of the night focusing on making a few final decisions before heading into their mock game week.
“This scrimmage is designed to allow us to separate some guys who are equal now,” Morris said.
The prospect is one UNT’s players have been looking forward to for weeks as the days dwindle before the Mean Green’s season opener.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.
UNT Athletics reporter
