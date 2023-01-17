Portal closing art

Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Chandler Rogers transferred to North Texas and is part of a key midterm haul that is expected to grow in the next few days.

 MIchael Wade/Louisiana-Monroe

One of the more important times in the college football year will officially come to a close Wednesday.

The 45-day window to enter the NCAA transfer portal will end at midnight.

Chandler Rogers mug

Chandler Rogers

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you