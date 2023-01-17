One of the more important times in the college football year will officially come to a close Wednesday.
The 45-day window to enter the NCAA transfer portal will end at midnight.
North Texas has been active over that time. New coach Eric Morris added what will likely be the most important player of UNT’s entire 2023 recruiting haul in quarterback Chandler Rogers along with a pair of offensive linemen, a safety and a defensive lineman.
UNT has landed a few additional transfers and will announce the last of those players in the coming days.
The Mean Green also lost a few players who transferred up to Power Five programs. Tight ends Jake Roberts and Asher Alberding landed at Baylor and Cal, respectively.
Defensive back DeShawn Gaddie was a late entry into the portal on Monday. He could end up pulling his name out of the portal and returning to UNT, but his departure seems likely.
Judging how UNT came out seems a little premature considering the Mean Green still have some additions to announce.
What we do know now is that UNT addressed some key areas of need and still has more than a few holes to fill as it prepares for its first season in the American Athletic Conference.
There wasn’t a more important need for the Mean Green heading into the opening of the portal — and the 2023 recruiting season — than at quarterback.
Austin Aune said before the season that the 2022 campaign would be his final year of college football. The former Argyle standout, who played six seasons of minor league baseball, wavered a bit but stuck by his decision and declared for the NFL Draft.
Aune set a program record for touchdown passes in a season with 33 and threw for 3,547 yards in 2022 on his way to earning honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.
UNT had four other transfer quarterbacks on its roster last season — Grant Gunnell (Memphis), Stone Earle (Abilene Christian), JD Head (Louisiana Tech) and Jace Ruder (North Carolina).
Morris and his staff felt like they needed to upgrade the position and came up with a huge win by landing Rogers, who was also offered by Cal and Indiana. The former Mansfield Lake Ridge standout threw for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Warhawks last season, when he also rushed for 353 yards and five touchdowns.
“I am comfortable with the staff and the offense, which is very similar to what we ran in high school,” Morris said. “I also looked at the roster and UNT has everyone coming back. They’re not in a rebuilding phase. They’re a winning football team. With myself and the rest of the class we have coming in, we can win this conference.”
UNT also addressed a key need on its offensive line with the additions of Georgia Tech offensive lineman Paula Vaipulu and Texas Tech offensive lineman Larry Moore.
Vaipulu started four games at guard for Georgia Tech last season, while Moore was a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school who could benefit from a change of scenery.
UNT had a clear need on its offensive line after last season. The Mean Green lost All-C-USA center Manase Mose to graduation. Tackle Cole Brown was injured midway through his junior season. His return for 2023 is anything but certain.
While UNT addressed a few of its concerns as the portal is set to close, there are plenty of questions that still linger for the Mean Green.
The biggest are on defense. UNT lost its best player to graduation in linebacker KD Davis, who racked up 137 tackles and was named C-USA’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Safeties Sean-Thomas Faulkner and Quinn Whitlock also graduated.
If Gaddie follows through and transfers, UNT will enter the 2023 season without four of its top six tacklers from last season.
Faulkner (87), Whitlock (65) and Gaddie (62) were all key pieces of UNT’s defense.
The Mean Green are also shifting to a 3-3-5 scheme under new defensive coordinator Matt Caponi. UNT added two transfers who could help it make the transition to a new scheme in former Louisiana-Lafayette safety Damon Youngblood and junior college defensive tackle Marcus Moore.
UNT could use a few more experienced players to help fill some holes on a unit that gave up 31.7 points per game last season.
While the Mean Green have added a few key players, the loss of Roberts and Alberding will hurt. Roberts caught 28 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. Alberding was a force in the running game as a blocker.
Time is quickly running out on teams that are looking to add players during the transfer window.
UNT isn’t done adding players. It might not be done losing them either if Gaddie follows through and transfers.
The final accounting for how UNT fared in the portal will become apparent in the next few days.
