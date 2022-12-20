UNT staff update
New North Texas football coach Eric Morris' staff continued to come together Tuesday night with the addition of three former Incarnate Word staffers who spent last season at Washington State.

 DRC file photo

New North Texas coach Eric Morris is set to add three assistant coaches from Washington State in addition to retaining Patrick Cobbs.

The Denton Record-Chronicle reported Tuesday afternoon that Morris will bring back Cobbs, UNT's running backs coach, as part of his staff.

